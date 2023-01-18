QQQ   281.15 (-0.14%)
AAPL   137.04 (+0.81%)
MSFT   238.17 (-0.91%)
META   134.81 (-0.41%)
GOOGL   91.45 (+0.18%)
AMZN   97.11 (+1.10%)
TSLA   130.49 (-0.76%)
NVDA   174.95 (-1.17%)
NIO   11.32 (-0.79%)
BABA   114.23 (-0.83%)
AMD   71.61 (+0.03%)
T   19.20 (-0.67%)
MU   57.04 (+0.33%)
F   12.68 (+0.08%)
CGC   2.72 (+0.37%)
GE   80.24 (-0.31%)
DIS   100.05 (+0.14%)
AMC   6.21 (+2.31%)
PFE   45.22 (-1.87%)
PYPL   78.86 (-1.65%)
NFLX   323.83 (-0.73%)
QQQ   281.15 (-0.14%)
AAPL   137.04 (+0.81%)
MSFT   238.17 (-0.91%)
META   134.81 (-0.41%)
GOOGL   91.45 (+0.18%)
AMZN   97.11 (+1.10%)
TSLA   130.49 (-0.76%)
NVDA   174.95 (-1.17%)
NIO   11.32 (-0.79%)
BABA   114.23 (-0.83%)
AMD   71.61 (+0.03%)
T   19.20 (-0.67%)
MU   57.04 (+0.33%)
F   12.68 (+0.08%)
CGC   2.72 (+0.37%)
GE   80.24 (-0.31%)
DIS   100.05 (+0.14%)
AMC   6.21 (+2.31%)
PFE   45.22 (-1.87%)
PYPL   78.86 (-1.65%)
NFLX   323.83 (-0.73%)
QQQ   281.15 (-0.14%)
AAPL   137.04 (+0.81%)
MSFT   238.17 (-0.91%)
META   134.81 (-0.41%)
GOOGL   91.45 (+0.18%)
AMZN   97.11 (+1.10%)
TSLA   130.49 (-0.76%)
NVDA   174.95 (-1.17%)
NIO   11.32 (-0.79%)
BABA   114.23 (-0.83%)
AMD   71.61 (+0.03%)
T   19.20 (-0.67%)
MU   57.04 (+0.33%)
F   12.68 (+0.08%)
CGC   2.72 (+0.37%)
GE   80.24 (-0.31%)
DIS   100.05 (+0.14%)
AMC   6.21 (+2.31%)
PFE   45.22 (-1.87%)
PYPL   78.86 (-1.65%)
NFLX   323.83 (-0.73%)
QQQ   281.15 (-0.14%)
AAPL   137.04 (+0.81%)
MSFT   238.17 (-0.91%)
META   134.81 (-0.41%)
GOOGL   91.45 (+0.18%)
AMZN   97.11 (+1.10%)
TSLA   130.49 (-0.76%)
NVDA   174.95 (-1.17%)
NIO   11.32 (-0.79%)
BABA   114.23 (-0.83%)
AMD   71.61 (+0.03%)
T   19.20 (-0.67%)
MU   57.04 (+0.33%)
F   12.68 (+0.08%)
CGC   2.72 (+0.37%)
GE   80.24 (-0.31%)
DIS   100.05 (+0.14%)
AMC   6.21 (+2.31%)
PFE   45.22 (-1.87%)
PYPL   78.86 (-1.65%)
NFLX   323.83 (-0.73%)

Fed's Powell tests positive for COVID, has 'mild' symptoms

Wed., January 18, 2023 | Christopher Rugaber, AP Economics Writer

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell participates in a panel during a Central Bank Symposium at the Grand Hotel in Stockholm, Sweden Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. (Claudio Bresciani/TT News Agency via AP)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell tested positive Wednesday for COVID-19 and is experiencing “mild symptoms," the Federal Reserve announced.

Powell is “up to date” with all COVID vaccines and boosters, the Fed said, and is working from home.

“Following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance, he is working remotely while isolating at home,” the central bank said in a statement.

The Fed's next interest rate-setting meeting is Jan. 31-Feb. 1, a timetable that could allow Powell to recover in time to participate in person. An alternative plan would be to return to a virtual meeting, which the Fed held for months during the height of the pandemic.

Where should you invest $1,000 right now?

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here

Ten Starter Stocks For Beginners to Buy Now

Just getting into the stock market? These 10 simple stocks can help beginning investors build long-term wealth without knowing options, technicals, or other advanced strategies.

Get This Free Report
Ten Starter Stocks For Beginners to Buy Now Cover
The Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2022

Looking to generate income with your stock portfolio? Use these ten stocks to generate a safe and reliable source of investment income.

Recent Videos

Nvidia Stock For 2023? Not So Fast.
Nvidia Stock For 2023? Not So Fast.
Amazon Stock Down But Not Out For 2023
Amazon Stock Down But Not Out For 2023
Mullen Automotive - Short Squeeze is Possible - Not Inevitable
Mullen Automotive - Short Squeeze is Possible - Not Inevitable
PepsiCo or Coke? PepsiCo is the Winner, Here’s Why
PepsiCo or Coke? PepsiCo is the Winner, Here's Why
Nike Stock: Can We Trust This Breakout?
Nike Stock: Can We Trust This Breakout?

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines: