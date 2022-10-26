QQQ   283.00 (-0.43%)
AAPL   151.48 (-0.56%)
MSFT   236.72 (-5.56%)
META   134.35 (-2.30%)
GOOGL   97.84 (-6.36%)
AMZN   118.68 (-1.59%)
TSLA   227.84 (+2.44%)
NVDA   132.93 (+0.24%)
NIO   10.96 (+3.10%)
BABA   68.66 (+8.60%)
AMD   61.37 (-0.16%)
T   18.11 (+2.37%)
MU   55.94 (+0.13%)
CGC   3.20 (+9.97%)
F   13.03 (+1.56%)
GE   76.33 (+4.56%)
DIS   106.99 (+2.52%)
AMC   6.95 (+2.96%)
PYPL   90.29 (+1.18%)
PFE   46.57 (+2.15%)
NFLX   304.00 (+4.46%)
QQQ   283.00 (-0.43%)
AAPL   151.48 (-0.56%)
MSFT   236.72 (-5.56%)
META   134.35 (-2.30%)
GOOGL   97.84 (-6.36%)
AMZN   118.68 (-1.59%)
TSLA   227.84 (+2.44%)
NVDA   132.93 (+0.24%)
NIO   10.96 (+3.10%)
BABA   68.66 (+8.60%)
AMD   61.37 (-0.16%)
T   18.11 (+2.37%)
MU   55.94 (+0.13%)
CGC   3.20 (+9.97%)
F   13.03 (+1.56%)
GE   76.33 (+4.56%)
DIS   106.99 (+2.52%)
AMC   6.95 (+2.96%)
PYPL   90.29 (+1.18%)
PFE   46.57 (+2.15%)
NFLX   304.00 (+4.46%)
QQQ   283.00 (-0.43%)
AAPL   151.48 (-0.56%)
MSFT   236.72 (-5.56%)
META   134.35 (-2.30%)
GOOGL   97.84 (-6.36%)
AMZN   118.68 (-1.59%)
TSLA   227.84 (+2.44%)
NVDA   132.93 (+0.24%)
NIO   10.96 (+3.10%)
BABA   68.66 (+8.60%)
AMD   61.37 (-0.16%)
T   18.11 (+2.37%)
MU   55.94 (+0.13%)
CGC   3.20 (+9.97%)
F   13.03 (+1.56%)
GE   76.33 (+4.56%)
DIS   106.99 (+2.52%)
AMC   6.95 (+2.96%)
PYPL   90.29 (+1.18%)
PFE   46.57 (+2.15%)
NFLX   304.00 (+4.46%)
QQQ   283.00 (-0.43%)
AAPL   151.48 (-0.56%)
MSFT   236.72 (-5.56%)
META   134.35 (-2.30%)
GOOGL   97.84 (-6.36%)
AMZN   118.68 (-1.59%)
TSLA   227.84 (+2.44%)
NVDA   132.93 (+0.24%)
NIO   10.96 (+3.10%)
BABA   68.66 (+8.60%)
AMD   61.37 (-0.16%)
T   18.11 (+2.37%)
MU   55.94 (+0.13%)
CGC   3.20 (+9.97%)
F   13.03 (+1.56%)
GE   76.33 (+4.56%)
DIS   106.99 (+2.52%)
AMC   6.95 (+2.96%)
PYPL   90.29 (+1.18%)
PFE   46.57 (+2.15%)
NFLX   304.00 (+4.46%)

Feds: Theft of frozen beef in Nebraska uncovers crime ring

Wed., October 26, 2022 | The Associated Press

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — An investigation into the theft this summer of several semitrailers loaded with frozen beef from Nebraska has led to arrests and uncovered a multimillion-dollar theft ring targeting meatpacking plants in six Midwestern states, federal authorities said.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security reported Tuesday that the discovery of the Miami-based theft ring began in June with a Nebraska investigation into the theft of several semitrailers loaded with nearly $1 million in frozen beef from areas near Grand Island and Lincoln.

The investigation, led by the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office in Nebraska and Homeland Security’s Major Crimes Task Force in Omaha, determined that the theft ring was targeting beef and pork packaging plants in Nebraska, Iowa, Minnesota, South Dakota, North Dakota and Wisconsin.

On Oct. 20, investigators arrested three Miami men on suspicion of transporting stolen goods and money laundering. They face charges in federal court in Florida. Information on whether the men have attorneys representing them in the case could not immediately be found Wednesday.

Investigators said they have identified approximately 45 thefts that occurred across the six Midwest states totaling $9 million in loss.

7 Mid-Cap Stocks That Can be the Perfect Fit at Any Time

Mid-cap stocks are defined as those of companies that have a market capitalization (market cap) between $2 billion and $10 billion. This is a class of stocks that can offer solid growth and value. However, mid-cap stocks can be overlooked by even the most experienced investors.

One of the advantages of owning mid-cap stocks is diversification. Large-cap stocks can mitigate much of the volatility in the market, but they also can limit the upside growth. Small-cap stocks may offer strong growth potential, but they may not be a good choice for investors with a low-risk tolerance. By contrast, the right mid-cap stocks can be a Goldilocks alternative.

In this presentation, we're analyzing seven mid-cap stocks that are showing a nice mix of growth and value. The stocks cover a variety of sectors, and there are stocks for investors of all styles.

View the Stocks Here .

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest Podcast3 Small Caps With Big Upside

The three stocks discussed have small market capitalizations. In a market pullback, small stocks get hit first but are also the ones that do best in a new rally

Listen Now to 3 Small Caps With Big Upside

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access members have access to premium reports, best-in-class portfolio monitoring tools, and our latest stock picks.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies, and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.