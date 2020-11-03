Ferrari profit steady as it recovers lost lockdown output

MILAN (AP) — Luxury sportscar maker Ferrari on Tuesday reported its profits remained flat in the third quarter as it recovers lost production from the coronavirus shutdown.
The company based in the northern Italian city of Maranello said net profit was 171 million euros ($200 million) in the quarter, compared with 169 million in the same period last year. Shipments were down by 161 units, to 2,313 vehicles.
Ferrari said it is still working on recovering the 2,000 vehicle production loss during Italy’s seven-week shutdown.
Revenues sank by 3% to 888 million euros, from 915 million euros in the same period last year. Car revenues rose on sales of the Ferrari Monza SP1 and SP2 special editions models, which continue to be delivered on schedule, while sponsorship, commercial and brand revenues were hit by the pandemic and the resulting cancellation of some Formula 1 races.
Ferrari raised guidance to the higher end of guidelines set in August, with revenues above 3.4 billion euros and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization at 1.13 billion euros.
7 Stocks to Own For the Next Decade
According to Blackrock (NYSE:BLK) analysts, investors who are looking for growth as the economy begins to recover need to be in stocks. In fact, many investors are breathing a sigh of relief for not panicking when the market sold off in February and March.
But while a Black Swan event like the Covid-19 pandemic can teach investors short-term lessons, the trick to buy-and-hold investing is identifying companies that give you the confidence to invest for not just 10 weeks, but 10 years.
For many investors this means identifying key trends. Prior to the pandemic, trends were emerging. Those trends, such as e-commerce, financial technology, digital healthcare, are quickly becoming part of our “new normal.” Think about it. Cash is now literally “dirty money”. E-commerce is not just convenient, it’s essential. And we’ve figured out that the patient-doctor relationship can take place via videochat.
And all of this feeds into other trends, which includes the idea that our smartphones are only going to become more powerful, and more important. But the next 10 years are not destined to be the decade of stealth small-caps. Many of the companies that are well positioned for the next decade will be familiar to most investors.
Here are 7 companies that are going to become increasingly relevant over the next decade. When you buy them now, you’ll be thanking yourself when the calendar turns to 2030.
View the "7 Stocks to Own For the Next Decade".