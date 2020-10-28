Fiat Chrysler posts record Q3 profit ahead of PSA merger

This Feb. 14, 2019 file photo shows the Chrysler logo at the 2019 Pittsburgh International Auto Show in Pittsburgh. Fiat Chrysler and PSA Peugeot on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020 confirmed progress toward their full merger to create the globe’s fourth-largest carmaker, with completion expected by the end of March 2021. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, file)
MILAN (AP) — A rebound in car production in Fiat Chrysler on Wednesday reported record third-quarter earnings as production returned to nearly pre-pandemic levels.
The Italian-American automaker, which is finalizing its full merger with French rival PSA Peugeot, reported a net profit in the three months ending Sept. 30 of 1.2 billion ($1.4 billion). That compares with a loss of 179 million euros a year earlier.
The carmaker reported adjusted earnings before tax and interest in North America of 2.5 billion euros. That offset deepening losses in Europe, Asia and at its Maserati luxury marquee. Latin America, the only other region to post a profit, saw it narrow by two-thirds to 46 million euros.
Overall, the carmaker said global earnings before tax and interest were a record 2.3 billion euros despite a 6% fall in revenues to 26 billion euros.
Global shipments were down 3%, due largely to plant retooling in North American to produce the new Jeep Grand Wagoneer in the luxury SUV segment and the discontinuation of the Dodge Grand Caravan classic minivan.
Fiat Chrysler announced earlier Wednesday that its merger with PSA Peugeot is on track to be finalized by the end of the first quarter of 2021, as planned. To meet regulatory concerns, the French carmaker is selling a small stake in a components maker to get below 40% ownership.
The new automaker, to be called Stellantis, will be the fourth biggest producer in the world.
7 Stocks That May Provide the Real Solution to The Coronavirus Puzzle
October 2, 2020, may not rank as one of those “where were you when” moments. But when news broke that the President of the United States and the First Lady tested positive for the novel coronavirus, there was certainly a sense that we were living through a historical moment (as if we already were not).
Over the following days, several biotech and pharmaceutical companies took the headlines. However, these weren’t the vaccine stocks that investors have committed to memory. These were companies that are leading the race for antiviral therapeutics.
And with a very high profile proof of concept, therapeutics may have had their moment. It’s far too early to say whether these drugs truly carry the answer. But from the outset of the pandemic, there has been a feeling that therapeutics may carry the ultimate solution to neutralizing the most severe effects of the novel coronavirus.
As you might expect, there is no shortage of companies in the therapeutic discussion. In this special presentation, we’re highlighting seven companies that you should be paying close attention to. If therapeutics nudge ahead of a vaccine, these stocks are likely to make strong upward moves.
View the "7 Stocks That May Provide the Real Solution to The Coronavirus Puzzle".