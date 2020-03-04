S&P 500   3,089.43 (+2.87%)
DOW   26,725.49 (+3.12%)
QQQ   215.76 (+3.00%)
AAPL   299.91 (+3.66%)
FB   189.33 (+1.85%)
MSFT   168.58 (+2.47%)
GOOGL   1,368.72 (+2.32%)
AMZN   1,959.05 (+2.62%)
CGC   18.28 (+5.36%)
BABA   212.01 (+2.22%)
GE   10.86 (-0.18%)
AMD   49.46 (+5.80%)
F   7.05 (+1.15%)
BAC   28.09 (+1.23%)
GILD   75.64 (+1.93%)
DIS   117.58 (+0.97%)
Fiat Chrysler US sales chief who sued the company is leaving

Posted on Wednesday, March 4th, 2020 By Tom Krisher, AP Auto Writer

DETROIT (AP) — Fiat Chrysler's head of U.S. sales is leaving the company after a bumpy career that saw him file a whistleblower lawsuit over a scheme to pay dealers to report fake sales numbers.

The company says in a statement that Reid Bigland will leave Fiat Chrysler April 3 after 22 years with the company. He'll pursue other interests.

Bigland also headed the Ram brand and Fiat Chrysler Canada. During his tenure the company saw big U.S. sales growth, mainly with the Jeep and Ram brands. But his career was marred by the sales scandal, which forced Fiat Chrysler to restate numbers and pay $40 million to settle a complaint with the Securities and Exchange Commission.


