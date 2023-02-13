Get MarketBeat Daily Premium for Just $199 $89!
S&P 500   4,137.29 (+1.14%)
DOW   34,245.93 (+1.11%)
QQQ   304.50 (+1.60%)
AAPL   153.85 (+1.88%)
MSFT   271.32 (+3.12%)
META   179.43 (+3.03%)
GOOGL   94.61 (+0.04%)
AMZN   99.54 (+1.98%)
TSLA   194.64 (-1.14%)
NVDA   217.88 (+2.46%)
NIO   10.31 (+0.00%)
BABA   104.79 (+1.10%)
AMD   83.13 (+2.03%)
T   19.26 (+1.00%)
F   13.09 (+2.83%)
MU   60.12 (+0.50%)
CGC   2.29 (+0.44%)
GE   82.68 (+1.71%)
DIS   107.66 (-0.37%)
AMC   4.68 (-4.49%)
PFE   43.99 (+0.25%)
PYPL   79.45 (-1.67%)
NFLX   358.57 (+3.23%)
Fidelity, Norfolk Southern fall; Teradata, Henry Schein rise

Mon., February 13, 2023 | The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Monday:

Fidelity National Information Services Inc., down $9.43 to $66.

The banking and payment technologies company gave investors a weak profit forecast.

Teradata Corp., up $5.31 to $39.58.

The data management company gave investors a strong profit and revenue forecast.

Monday.com Ltd., up $14.30 to $145.48.

The project management software developer reported surprisingly strong fourth-quarter earnings.

Twilio Inc., up $1.25 to $61.32

The communications software company is cutting about 17% of its workforce.

TreeHouse Foods Inc., up 2 cents to $48.35.

The supplier of store-brand packaged food to grocers gave investors an encouraging revenue forecast for the current quarter.

Norfolk Southern Corp., down $2.90 to $239.71.

The government notified the railroad operator of its potential liability for the cleanup of a derailment in Ohio.

Henry Schein Inc., up $2.74 to $88.82.

The health care products maker announced a $400 million stock buyback plan.

Manchester United Plc., up 6 cents to $23.60.

Qatari investors are reportedly preparing a buyout offer for the soccer club.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Fidelity National Information Services (FIS)
2.8729 of 5 stars		$66.00-12.5%2.85%43.14Moderate Buy$94.96
TreeHouse Foods (THS)
2.2388 of 5 stars		$48.35+0.0%N/A-17.84Buy$53.50
Norfolk Southern (NSC)
2.4325 of 5 stars		$239.71-1.2%2.25%17.25Hold$248.86
Teradata (TDC)
1.9647 of 5 stars		$39.58+15.5%N/A59.97Hold$37.50
