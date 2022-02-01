S&P 500   4,515.55
DOW   35,131.86
QQQ   363.05
Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
Biden to meet Qatar leader as Europe energy crisis looms
Europe storms: Ships collide off Dutch coast; crew evacuated
Stocks rise, still on pace for worst month since March 2020
US gives full approval to Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine
Exxon restructures divisions and packs up for Houston
3 Reasons to Add Visa & Mastercard to Your Shopping List
S&P 500   4,515.55
DOW   35,131.86
QQQ   363.05
Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
Biden to meet Qatar leader as Europe energy crisis looms
Europe storms: Ships collide off Dutch coast; crew evacuated
Stocks rise, still on pace for worst month since March 2020
US gives full approval to Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine
Exxon restructures divisions and packs up for Houston
3 Reasons to Add Visa & Mastercard to Your Shopping List
S&P 500   4,515.55
DOW   35,131.86
QQQ   363.05
Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
Biden to meet Qatar leader as Europe energy crisis looms
Europe storms: Ships collide off Dutch coast; crew evacuated
Stocks rise, still on pace for worst month since March 2020
US gives full approval to Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine
Exxon restructures divisions and packs up for Houston
3 Reasons to Add Visa & Mastercard to Your Shopping List
S&P 500   4,515.55
DOW   35,131.86
QQQ   363.05
Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
Biden to meet Qatar leader as Europe energy crisis looms
Europe storms: Ships collide off Dutch coast; crew evacuated
Stocks rise, still on pace for worst month since March 2020
US gives full approval to Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine
Exxon restructures divisions and packs up for Houston
3 Reasons to Add Visa & Mastercard to Your Shopping List

Financial markets modestly lower before US trading opens

Tuesday, February 1, 2022 | The Associated Press


A man looks at an electronic stock board of a securities firm in Tokyo, Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022. Asian shares gained Tuesday, mirroring broad overnight gains on Wall Street, while trading in China and most other regional markets was closed for Lunar New Year holidays. (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara)

NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street premarket trading pointed to a modestly lower open Tuesday on the heels of the market's worst trading month since early in the pandemic.

As traders prepare for another busy day of corporate earnings releases, futures for the benchmark S&P 500 index and the Dow Jones Industrial Average each fell about 0.1% less than two hours before the opening bell. ExxonMobil, Alphabet, General Motors and Starbucks are among those reporting quarterly financial results on Tuesday.

Shares in Europe made gains while many markets in China and elsewhere in Asia were closed for Lunar New Year holidays.

France's CAC 40 and Germany’s DAX both jumped 1.1% in early trading, while Britain's FTSE 100 gained 0.9%.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 climbed 0.3% while Australia's S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.5%.

Wall Street closed a tumultuous January wracked by worries that interest-rate hikes will make everything in markets more challenging. Shares closed higher on Monday but still logged their worst monthly loss since the pandemic broke nearly two years ago.

The S&P 500 fell 5.3% in January, its worst month since falling 12.5% in March 2020, when it plunged after the pandemic suddenly shut down the global economy. The Dow shed 3.3% in January while the Nasdaq declined 9%.

The Federal Reserve is about to start withdrawing the tremendous stimulus it’s pumped into the economy and markets since the pandemic began in 2020. Ultra-low rates and other stimulus helped markets recover from the initial shock of the coronavirus pandemic, and then supported stunning gains.

Investors expect the U.S. Federal Reserve will begin raising interest rates in March to fight inflation. But markets have gyrated amid uncertainty about how sharply and how quickly the Fed will move.

In energy trading, benchmark U.S. crude lost 60 cents to $87.55 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It gained $1.33 to $88.15 per barrel on Monday. Brent crude, the international standard, fell to $88.52 per barrel.

In currency trading, the U.S. dollar fell to 114.63 Japanese yen from 115.13 yen. The euro cost $1.1266, up from $1.1236.


7 Stocks That are Ready For a Santa Claus Rally

With the end of the year approaching, many investors are looking to rebalance their portfolios. That typically means casting a critical eye at some of your strong performers and making a decision on whether they will move higher. And one thing that can dip the balance in favor of retaining a stock is the likelihood of a Santa Claus rally.

The technical definition of a Santa Claus rally is a rally that starts in the last few trading days of the year after the Christmas holiday. In recent years, however, that definition has been expanded to take into account a December rally. And with Black Friday beginning earlier and earlier and really not ending until after the holiday's end, this makes some sense.

So will there be a rally in 2021? I wouldn’t bet against it. The market continues to want to move higher and January is historically a strong month for stocks. With that said, we believe quality should still matter. Here are seven stocks that stand to benefit with or without a Santa Claus rally.

View the "7 Stocks That are Ready For a Santa Claus Rally".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.