Saudi Arabia's triumphant week reclaims the West's embrace
Poverty, inflation, fear: Egypt's economy pushed to brink
German leader continues Gulf tour with stops in UAE, Qatar
Labour conference starts with focus on 'immoral' tax cuts
Poverty and inflation: Egypt's economy hit by global turmoil
Kim Kardashian culls Dolce & Gabbana archives for Milan show
Saudi Arabia's triumphant week reclaims the West's embrace
Poverty, inflation, fear: Egypt's economy pushed to brink
German leader continues Gulf tour with stops in UAE, Qatar
Labour conference starts with focus on 'immoral' tax cuts
Poverty and inflation: Egypt's economy hit by global turmoil
Kim Kardashian culls Dolce & Gabbana archives for Milan show
Saudi Arabia's triumphant week reclaims the West's embrace
Poverty, inflation, fear: Egypt's economy pushed to brink
German leader continues Gulf tour with stops in UAE, Qatar
Labour conference starts with focus on 'immoral' tax cuts
Poverty and inflation: Egypt's economy hit by global turmoil
Kim Kardashian culls Dolce & Gabbana archives for Milan show
Saudi Arabia's triumphant week reclaims the West's embrace
Poverty, inflation, fear: Egypt's economy pushed to brink
German leader continues Gulf tour with stops in UAE, Qatar
Labour conference starts with focus on 'immoral' tax cuts
Poverty and inflation: Egypt's economy hit by global turmoil
Kim Kardashian culls Dolce & Gabbana archives for Milan show

Financial Services Stock Slides on Downgrade

Last updated on Sun., September 25, 2022 | Schaeffers Investment Research

Consumer lending stock Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) is down 2.6% at $29.87 at last glance, after a downgrade from Wells Fargo to "equal weight" from "overweight," with a price-target cut to $32 from $40. The firm cited the most recent rate hikes from the Federal Reserve as well as a decline in used vehicle prices. 

This negative price action has ALLY dropping to its lowest level since November of 2020. Now down 37.1% year-to-date, the stock's 80-day moving average has kept a lid on rally attempts for the majority of this year. 

More bear notes could be on the way, as 15 of the 20 analysts in coverage carry a "buy" or better rating on the underperforming stock. Plus, the 12-month consensus price target of $44.74 is a 49.6% premium to current levels. 

Over in the options pits, puts have been popular. At the International Securities Exchange (ISE), Cboe Options Exchange (CBOE), and NASDAQ OMX PHLX (PHLX), 4.25 puts have been bought for every call in the last two weeks. 

It's also worth pointing out that ALLY ranks low on the Schaeffer's Volatility Scorecard (SVS), with a score of just 14 out of 100. In other words, the security has consistently realized lower volatility than its options have priced in, making the stock a potential premium-selling candidate.

 

7 Dividend Aristocrats to Help You Take the Bite Out of the Bear

Investing in a bull market is fun and relatively easy. When the major indexes are hitting new highs seemingly every day, it's easy to find stocks to buy. By contrast, investing in a bear market may not be as enjoyable. But it's necessary, and when you have a strategy it doesn't have to be hard.

One timeless bear market strategy is to buy dividend stocks. And for investors looking to take even more risk out of this strategy, investors can elect to buy a group of stocks known as dividend aristocrats. These are companies that have a history of issuing, and growing, its dividend year – after year – after year. In fact, to be a member of this exclusive group, a company must have increased its dividend every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

In this special presentation, we'll analyze seven dividend aristocrats who are giving investors a good balance between growth and value. This makes them strong additions to your portfolio as part of a defensive strategy to weather a recession.

Here are 7 dividend aristocrats that can help your portfolio thrive in a bear market.

View the "7 Dividend Aristocrats to Help You Take the Bite Out of the Bear".

