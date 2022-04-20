S&P 500   4,462.21
DOW   34,911.20
QQQ   346.26
3 Analyst Favorite Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
Tech stocks rally after an early loss, leading market higher
Live updates | US says Russia has lost 25% of combat power
Sri Lanka police open fire at protesters; 1 dead, 10 injured
J&J suspends COVID-19 vaccine sales forecast
Netflix shares drop 25% after service loses 200K subscribers
Buy Haliburton On Post-Earnings Weakness 
Find Inspiration Everywhere With This Pocket-Sized Color Sensor

We've reached the Spring cleaning time of year and whether you're just looking for ways to declutter your office space or you're pursuing major changes, it's a great time to get into the refresh frame of mind. That's convenient because our Spring Refresh Sale is going on now and you can save on great items to help with your Spring projects like Nix Mini Color Sensor V2.

The Nix Mini is an innovative tool for designers and DIYers alike that has earned rave reviews from the likes of CNET and Mashable who wrote, "The Nix Mini Color Sensor could be an awesome tool to feed your innate perfectionism."

The portable color sensor is engineered to help you respond to the inspiration you find in everyday life. See a color you love out in the world? Simply place the Nix Mini up to it, scan it, and find the exact color match in an instant. The Nix Mini scans any surface, from painted walls and vinyl to plastic, fabric, dyes, and much more. When it does, it can instantly match scans to more than 100,000 brand-name paint colors or to sRGB, HEX, CMYK, and LAB colors. If you want to paint your office a certain color, you'll be able to find the exact paints from leading brands like Benjamin Moore, Dulux, Farrow & Ball, and Sherwin Williams.

The lightweight, portable Nix Mini utilizes Bluetooth and the Nix Digital app to track all of your readings. You can save and organize your favorite color palettes for future reference, share colors with colleagues or customers, and instantly access them whenever you want to show your inspiration to anybody else like a painter.

Get the perfect tool to support all your Spring projects. During our Spring Refresh Sale, you can get the Nix Mini Color Sensor V2 for $73.95 (reg. $99) when you use promo code SPRING10.

Prices subject to change.


7 Tech Stocks That Will Lead the Way in 2022

The end of 2021 and the initial trading days of 2022 have been rough for tech stocks. The prospect of multiple interest rate hikes has investors fleeing to risk-off assets, including stocks. And that means some of the biggest tech stocks may have further to fall.

But for growth investors, tech remains the sector to be in. Some appealing stocks have dropped 50% or more from their 2021 highs. That means it’s inevitable that some savvy buyers will be moving in to buy their favorite names at a discounted price.

However, price doesn’t always equal value. Some stocks have sold off and may never recover their previous level. Those are tough lessons for investors to learn.

However, in this presentation, we’re looking at seven tech stocks that have a strong business case to support a recovery even as other tech stocks may struggle. We think all these stocks are strong buying candidates. However, we encourage you to do your due diligence to decide when the price is right for you.



View the "7 Tech Stocks That Will Lead the Way in 2022".


