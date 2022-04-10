Find Like-Minded, Entrepreneurial Peers in These New Founder Groups





Starting your own business isn’t for everyone, which is why most people don’t run one. It’s a daunting and lonely path filled with different challenges and roadblocks, depending on your industry, personal background, and capabilities. One thing is for sure: founders don’t have the same access to similarly experienced peers to bounce advice, ideas, and criticisms off of as other workers do.

To help address the niche need for founders to talk to one another and work together, Startups.com’s Founder Communities help members maximize their productivity by collaborating with peers. From helpful problem-solving sessions to monthly deep dives and more, these communities position those who are leading their businesses and companies to continue growing indefinitely.

As the foundation for these progressive communities, Startups.com (rated 4.2/5 stars on GlassDoor) brings a history of having helped launch over one million startups. Apply for consideration today and discover how you can get answers to your most founder-specific questions from a fantastic community of fellow entrepreneurs who have solved the same problems themselves.

Once you get placed in a Founder Community, you’ll be connected with a dedicated startup advisor who will help you access all of the valuable resources that come with membership. You can submit current work to a Pitch Deck Review team, mine advice from an expert Growth Marketer, talk about everyday hangups in your Industry Peer Group, and get programming guidance from your dedicated Technical Guru.

Members of Startups.com’s Founder Communities tend to agree that they offer a niche community that can support them in areas where they were otherwise on their own. Built for founders, by founders — the concept of these communities connects back to founder and CEO of Startups.com, Wil Schroter. He wrote, “We built this from the overwhelming response we got from our podcast, Startup Therapy and our experience helping over 1 million founders on the Startups.com platform.”