S&P 500   4,488.28
DOW   34,721.12
QQQ   349.15
S&P downgrade indicates Russia headed for historic default
Live Updates | Russian shelling traps residents of Mariupol
Live Updates | Kyiv suburb's residents line up for food
Live Updates | War in Ukraine inspires protest in Chile
Pressure mounts on Sri Lanka leader to quit as crisis grows
Live Updates | Displaced Ukrainian soccer club opens tour
Live Updates | Ukraine says Russia beefing up its forces
Find Like-Minded, Entrepreneurial Peers in These New Founder Groups

Saturday, April 9, 2022 | Entrepreneur


Starting your own business isn’t for everyone, which is why most people don’t run one. It’s a daunting and lonely path filled with different challenges and roadblocks, depending on your industry, personal background, and capabilities. One thing is for sure: founders don’t have the same access to similarly experienced peers to bounce advice, ideas, and criticisms off of as other workers do. 

To help address the niche need for founders to talk to one another and work together, Startups.com’s Founder Communities help members maximize their productivity by collaborating with peers. From helpful problem-solving sessions to monthly deep dives and more, these communities position those who are leading their businesses and companies to continue growing indefinitely. 

As the foundation for these progressive communities, Startups.com (rated 4.2/5 stars on GlassDoor) brings a history of having helped launch over one million startups. Apply for consideration today and discover how you can get answers to your most founder-specific questions from a fantastic community of fellow entrepreneurs who have solved the same problems themselves. 

Once you get placed in a Founder Community, you’ll be connected with a dedicated startup advisor who will help you access all of the valuable resources that come with membership. You can submit current work to a Pitch Deck Review team, mine advice from an expert Growth Marketer, talk about everyday hangups in your Industry Peer Group, and get programming guidance from your dedicated Technical Guru. 

Members of Startups.com’s Founder Communities tend to agree that they offer a niche community that can support them in areas where they were otherwise on their own. Built for founders, by founders — the concept of these communities connects back to founder and CEO of Startups.com, Wil Schroter. He wrote, “We built this from the overwhelming response we got from our podcast, Startup Therapy and our experience helping over 1 million founders on the Startups.com platform.” 

Apply for consideration for a Founder Community today. If selected, you will get a 30-day window for a 100 percent refund if you’re not satisfied.
7 Precious Metals Stocks That Will Offset the Effects of Inflation

There’s no getting around it. Inflation is going to be an unwelcome guest at our holiday gatherings this year. Estimates say this will be the most expensive Thanksgiving dinner in years. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) jumped 6.2% in October. That was the biggest surge in 30 years.

But the latest inflation data only confirmed what investors already knew. At least the ones that put gas in their cars or buy groceries. And yet, Washington continues to advocate even more spending. The latest “skinny” infrastructure bill will still pump over $1 trillion (that’s trillion with a “T”) into the economy. Even economists who would usually be favorably disposed to the current administration acknowledge that this will only cause inflation to increase.

That means it’s a good time to consider investing in precious metals which are considered to be safe-haven assets and a hedge against inflation. But that’s not the only reason to consider precious metals. You can also get some nice growth. Gold, for example, is up more than 300% in the past 15 years. And we would certainly advocate that you consider owning a bit of physical metals if you can.

However, buying precious metals stocks gives you exposure to many mining companies. As the spot price for the metals rises, it becomes more profitable for these companies to run their mining operations.

View the "7 Precious Metals Stocks That Will Offset the Effects of Inflation".


