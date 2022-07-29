Fire at Moscow hostel with bars on windows kills 8

MOSCOW (AP) — A fire killed eight people in a Moscow hostel where bars on the windows prevented occupants from escaping escape, authorities said Friday.

The fire broke out late Thursday in the hostel, which was located in a multi-story apartment building in the Russian capital's far southeast. The cause of the blaze has not been determined.

About 200 people who lived in the building fled the fire; four people were hospitalized.

The Emergencies Ministry said bars on the windows of the first-floor hostel prevented occupants from escaping. The chairman of the Moscow city council's safety committee, Kirill Shitov, said he had previously reported safety violations at the hostel to authorities but no action was taken.

Hostels are common in Moscow for workers in low-pay jobs, particularly immigrants from former Soviet Central Asian countries. State news agency RIA-Novosti said five of the fire victims were from Central Asia.

This is a tough time to be an investor. However, investors of every age need quickly learn that sell-offs, corrections, even bear markets are a normal part of the investing cycle. Even in down markets, there are stocks that are outperforming the broader market. One place to look is defensive stocks. These are stocks that tend to be solid performers regardless of how the broader market is moving.

One such sector is health care. From medicine to insurance to medical devices, this is a fertile sector for investors looking for growth. The world continues to age. That means that demand for health care and related services will only increase in the years and decades to come.

So if you're ready to take some money off the sidelines, or if you're just looking for a few stocks to add to your watchlist, we've taken the time to analyze a range of health care stocks for you to consider.

Here are seven health care stocks that you should be considering right now.