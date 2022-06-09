×
3 Intriguing Stocks With Sub-10 P/E Ratios
Heavy Buying Points to Upside for These 3 Stocks
Lightning Strikes For Thor Industries 
It’s Time To Grab The Lovesac Company By The Shorts 
Asana posts a strong result, what you should consider before buying the stock?
Snap Inc: Revised Guidance & Steeping Losses
Russia open to Ukraine grain exports but demands conditions
Fire caused by suspected arson in S. Korea kills at least 7

Thursday, June 9, 2022 | The Associated Press


South Korean rescue teams and firefighters work at the scene in Daegu, South Korea, Thursday, June 9, 2022. At least seven people were killed and dozens of others were injured Thursday in a fire that spread through an office building in South Korea's Daegu city, local fire and police officials said. (Lee Mu-yeol/Newsis via AP)

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A fire caused by suspected arson spread through an office building Thursday in South Korea's Daegu city, killing at least seven people and injuring dozens of others, local fire and police officials said.

Dozens of firefighters and vehicles were deployed and quickly put out the blaze, which began around 10:55 a.m. on the second floor of a seven-floor office building near the city’s district court.

Seven people were confirmed as dead, including an unidentified man who police suspect set the fire in a lawyer’s office. At least 41 people were hurt, mostly from smoke inhalation, and 26 of them were being treated at nearby hospitals, said Park Seok-jin, chief of Daegu’s Suseong district fire department.

No other people were trapped in the building, Park said.

Jeong Hyeon-wook, an official from Daegu Metropolitan Police, said security camera footage shows the suspect leaving his home holding an apparent container with both hands that may have been used to set the blaze. Jeong said all of the dead victims were found in the same room and that police were investigating possible motives.

South Korean media published photos they said were received from witnesses that show smoke emerging from the building in Beomeo-dong, an affluent business district in Daegu, which is South Korea’s fourth-largest city and home to more than 2.6 million people.

Other photos showed broken windows, which Park said were caused by rescue efforts.

Daegu was the site of one of the worst arson attacks in South Korea’s history in 2003 when 192 people died after a 56-year-old man set fire on a subway train.


7 Mid-Cap Stocks to Buy For When the Fed Gets Serious

How should you be investing in 2022? It's a near certainty that the Fed will continue to pursue a more hawkish monetary policy for the rest of 2022. And right now the market is expecting interest rate increases to start in March 2022.

The thought that the Fed will take aggressive measures to combat inflation is still weighing on growth-minded investors? After all, stocks still look like the place to be.

If you're an investor looking to maximize your growth this year, you should first make sure you have a base of blue-chip stocks. These stocks can deliver solid returns no matter how the broader market goes. However, after that, you should still have your eyes on growth. And mid-cap stocks may be just the place to look.

Mid-cap stocks are defined by companies with a market capitalization between $2 billion and $10 billion. These companies are still in the growth phase so they're putting their profits to work in growing their business.

The recent market sell-off has put many of these stocks at attractive points. And while many of them still don't qualify as oversold by technical measures, they are offering significant upside at their current price points.

At some point the Fed is likely to get serious about whipping inflation. When it does, investors will become even more selective than they already are. By investing in these mid-cap stocks, you can stay one step ahead of whatever comes next.



View the "7 Mid-Cap Stocks to Buy For When the Fed Gets Serious".


