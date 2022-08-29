Fire on Baltic Sea ferry under control, no injuries

STOCKHOLM (AP) — A fire was reported Monday on a passenger ferry bound for Sweden with 300 people but officials said the blaze — which they described as “limited” — was put out. No one was reported injured.

The ferry was north of Sweden's Baltic Sea island of Gotland when the fire broke out. No one was evacuated but one person on the ferry said passengers had gathered on the upper deck.

The vessel will be towed to its destination of Nynashamn in Sweden with all its passengers, said Lisa Mjörning of the Swedish Maritime Administration, according to the Swedish news agency TT.

The Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet said a tire had caught fire on the car deck as the ferry traveled from Ventspils in Latvia to Nynashamn. Seven nearby ships and three helicopter were sent to the scene as a precaution.

Earlier in the day, Stefan Elfström, a spokesperson at the ferry company Stena Line, told Swedish broadcaster SVT the company was informed about a fire “on a limited scale” with no reports of injuries.

Norwegian newspaper VG quoted passenger Giedrius Didoras as saying that passengers all had gathered on the upper deck.

“The ferry has stopped,” he said. “We can’t see any of the flames, but we can see smoke coming from both sides of the ferry.”

The Goteborg, Sweden-based ferry company says it is one of the word’s largest ferry companies with 38 vessels that take more than 25,000 trips a year. It has 4,300 employees across Europe.

Mid-cap stocks are defined as those of companies that have a market capitalization (market cap) between $2 billion and $10 billion. This is a class of stocks that can offer solid growth and value. However, mid-cap stocks can be overlooked by even the most experienced investors.

One of the advantages of owning mid-cap stocks is diversification. Large-cap stocks can mitigate much of the volatility in the market, but they also can limit the upside growth. Small-cap stocks may offer strong growth potential, but they may not be a good choice for investors with a low-risk tolerance. By contrast, the right mid-cap stocks can be a Goldilocks alternative.

In this presentation, we're analyzing seven mid-cap stocks that are showing a nice mix of growth and value. The stocks cover a variety of sectors, and there are stocks for investors of all styles.

View the "7 Mid-Cap Stocks That Can be the Perfect Fit at Any Time".