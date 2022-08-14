Fireworks blast at Yerevan market kills 2, injures 60

S&P 500   4,280.15
DOW   33,761.05
QQQ   330.39
Sinema took Wall Street money while killing tax on investors
Market Wizard Who Accurately Predicted 2022 Market Collapse Has Shocking New Forecast (Ad)
Climate bill: Could coal communities shift to nuclear?
Shelling kills 1 in Ukraine; Russia wants nuke plant pledges
High oil prices help Saudi Aramco earn $88B in first half
Biden's Plan to Confiscate Your Cash? (Ad)
Former Deutsche Bank Co-CEO Anshu Jain dies
Ship carrying grain for hungry Ethiopia leaves Ukraine
Saudi Aramco's profits already $88B as oil prices stay high
Biden's Plan to Confiscate Your Cash? (Ad)
S&P 500   4,280.15
DOW   33,761.05
QQQ   330.39
Sinema took Wall Street money while killing tax on investors
Market Wizard Who Accurately Predicted 2022 Market Collapse Has Shocking New Forecast (Ad)
Climate bill: Could coal communities shift to nuclear?
Shelling kills 1 in Ukraine; Russia wants nuke plant pledges
High oil prices help Saudi Aramco earn $88B in first half
Biden's Plan to Confiscate Your Cash? (Ad)
Former Deutsche Bank Co-CEO Anshu Jain dies
Ship carrying grain for hungry Ethiopia leaves Ukraine
Saudi Aramco's profits already $88B as oil prices stay high
Biden's Plan to Confiscate Your Cash? (Ad)
S&P 500   4,280.15
DOW   33,761.05
QQQ   330.39
Sinema took Wall Street money while killing tax on investors
Market Wizard Who Accurately Predicted 2022 Market Collapse Has Shocking New Forecast (Ad)
Climate bill: Could coal communities shift to nuclear?
Shelling kills 1 in Ukraine; Russia wants nuke plant pledges
High oil prices help Saudi Aramco earn $88B in first half
Biden's Plan to Confiscate Your Cash? (Ad)
Former Deutsche Bank Co-CEO Anshu Jain dies
Ship carrying grain for hungry Ethiopia leaves Ukraine
Saudi Aramco's profits already $88B as oil prices stay high
Biden's Plan to Confiscate Your Cash? (Ad)
S&P 500   4,280.15
DOW   33,761.05
QQQ   330.39
Sinema took Wall Street money while killing tax on investors
Market Wizard Who Accurately Predicted 2022 Market Collapse Has Shocking New Forecast (Ad)
Climate bill: Could coal communities shift to nuclear?
Shelling kills 1 in Ukraine; Russia wants nuke plant pledges
High oil prices help Saudi Aramco earn $88B in first half
Biden's Plan to Confiscate Your Cash? (Ad)
Former Deutsche Bank Co-CEO Anshu Jain dies
Ship carrying grain for hungry Ethiopia leaves Ukraine
Saudi Aramco's profits already $88B as oil prices stay high
Biden's Plan to Confiscate Your Cash? (Ad)

Fireworks blast at Yerevan market kills 2, injures 60

Sun., August 14, 2022 | The Associated Press


People help firefighters to deliver water to extinguish flames at Surmalu market about two kilometers (1.2 miles) south of the center Yerevan, Armenia, Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022. A strong explosion at a fireworks storage area has ripped through a market in Armenia's capital. At least one person has been killed and about 20 others have been injured. The blast on Sunday set off a large fire. (AP Photo/Daniel Bolshakov)

YEREVAN, Armenia (AP) — A strong explosion at a fireworks storage area tore through a popular market in Armenia's capital on Sunday, killing at least two people, injuring 60 others and setting off a large fire.

Firefighters labored into the night after the early afternoon blast at the Surmalu market to put out the blaze that sent a towering column of thick smoke over the center of Yerevan. Rescue workers and volunteers searched amid still-exploding fireworks for victims who might be trapped under slabs of concrete and twisted metal.

Emergencies Minister Armen Pambukhchyan said the ministry has received 20 reports from people who said they could not locate their relatives after the blast. Ten injured people and one dead victim were pulled from the rubble, according to the national health ministry, which also gave the casualty toll.

An Associated Press reporter at the scene saw two people pulled from the rubble — a woman with an injured leg and a young man who appeared to be unconscious.

The market, located 2 kilometers (over a mile) south of the city center, is popular for its low prices and variety of goods.

There was no immediate word on what caused the fireworks to ignite.

7 Commodities ETFs to Help Build a Hedge Against Inflation

Commodities are a broad category that covers agricultural products like wheat, corn, and soybeans. It also includes oil and derivative products such as gasoline, natural gas, and diesel fuel.

However, investing in commodities also covers precious metals such as gold and silver as well as base metals like copper and aluminum. And more recently, this sector includes items like lithium that will be needed in many of the emerging sectors of our economy.

Commodities trading is frequently done by trading contracts on the futures market. And it's not for faint-of-heart investors. Prices are volatile and can change quickly due to macroeconomic events.

However, at certain times, particularly in times of high inflation, commodities outperform the broader market. A practical alternative for individual investors looking to profit from commodities is to invest in exchange-traded funds (ETFs). These funds give investors exposure to this sector while reducing the risk that comes from investing in any single commodity.

Here are seven ETFs that you can buy to help build a hedge against inflation.

View the "7 Commodities ETFs to Help Build a Hedge Against Inflation".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastInvesting in What You Know Has Changed

What investors can learn from studying the past, as well as offering some ideas about asset classes with future potential.

Listen Now to Investing in What You Know Has Changed

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.