First Chinese-made high-speed train cars arrive in Indonesia





























JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — An initial set of Chinese-made train cars for Indonesia's first high-speed railway arrived in Jakarta's port on Friday.

The 142.3-kilometer (88.4-mile) railway worth $5.5 billion is being constructed by PT Kereta Cepat Indonesia-China, a joint venture between an Indonesian consortium of four state-owned companies and China Railway International Co. Ltd. The joint venture says the trains will be the fastest in Southeast Asia.

The railway line, which connects Jakarta and Bandung, a city in West Java province, is part of China's Belt and Road infrastructure initiative. It is expected to cut travel time between the two cities from the current three hours to about 40 minutes.

The eight train cars and an inspection train that arrived Friday were designed and built by CRRC Qingdao Sifang Co. Ltd.

“The arrival of this series of high-speed trains is good news for Indonesia and shows that Indonesia can compete with other developed countries,” said Kartika Wijoatmojo, the deputy minister of State-Owned Enterprises.

Construction began in January 2016 of the Jakarta-Bandung line, which was planned as part of a 750-kilometer (465-mile) high-speed train project that would cut across four provinces on the main island of Java.

The rail deal was signed in October 2015 after Indonesia selected China over Japan in competitive bidding. China agreed to complete the railway without using Indonesian government money or requiring a government guarantee for loans.

The rail line was expected to begin operations in early 2019, but was delayed because of land acquisition and funding problems.

Investing in a bull market is fun and relatively easy. When the major indexes are hitting new highs seemingly every day, it's easy to find stocks to buy. By contrast, investing in a bear market may not be as enjoyable. But it's necessary, and when you have a strategy it doesn't have to be hard.

One timeless bear market strategy is to buy dividend stocks. And for investors looking to take even more risk out of this strategy, investors can elect to buy a group of stocks known as dividend aristocrats. These are companies that have a history of issuing, and growing, its dividend year – after year – after year. In fact, to be a member of this exclusive group, a company must have increased its dividend every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

In this special presentation, we'll analyze seven dividend aristocrats who are giving investors a good balance between growth and value. This makes them strong additions to your portfolio as part of a defensive strategy to weather a recession.

Here are 7 dividend aristocrats that can help your portfolio thrive in a bear market.

View the "7 Dividend Aristocrats to Help You Take the Bite Out of the Bear".