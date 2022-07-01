First Week of July Packed Full of Employment Data

The first week of July will be a short one, with markets closed on Monday in observance of Independence Day. The remainder of the week is loaded with employment data, while a few notable indexes are on the docket as well. Meanwhile, the earnings confessional won't have a whole lot of visitors next week, though some notable names set to report include Levi Strauss (LEVI), PriceSmart (PSMT), and WD-40 (WDFC).

Below is a list of key market events scheduled for the upcoming week. All economic dates listed below are tentative and subject to change.

Markets will be closed on Monday, July 4 in observance of Independence Day.

On Tuesday, July 5, factory orders and a core capital equipment orders revision are due out.

Wednesday, July 6 features the S&P Global U.S. services purchasing managers' index (PMI), as well as the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) services index. Additionally, job openings and quits are slated for release.

The usual initial and continuing jobless claims data will be released on Thursday, July 7, accompanied by the monthly ADP employment report, and a foreign trade balance update.

Keeping up with the week's theme, more employment-related indicators are expected on on Friday, July 8. Nonfarm payrolls data is on tap, in addition to an unemployment rate update, average hourly earnings, and the labor force participation rate. A wholesale inventories revision is also on the docket.

Blockchain technology is creating new opportunities in a variety of industries. It's even creating industries that never existed. That's the case with non-fungible tokens (NFTs). An NFT is a token created by the Non-Fungible Alliance that exists on a blockchain. In many cases, that is the Ethereum (CCC:ETH-USD) blockchain, but there are now several other blockchains that support NFTs

The key to understanding NFTs as an investment opportunity is the idea that it's a cryptographic token that represents something unique. The value of an NFT is based on basic supply and demand. The first example of an NFT was the one-of-a-kind digital cat sensations, the CryptoKitties. Only 10,000 digital images were created. But the entire market raked in $32 million for investors who collected, bred, or traded these tokens.

As exciting and as much potential as the NFT market holds, it's still in its infancy. And that means what it looks like tomorrow is evolving. The federal government recently announced its intention to put guardrails on cryptocurrency. That regulation will extend to Ethereum and other blockchains that support NFTs. That's why many stocks on this list have a stand-alone case for ownership outside of NFTs. However, as you'll see many are also penny stocks.