First Week of July Packed Full of Employment Data

×
S&P 500   3,758.48 (-0.71%)
DOW   30,521.47 (-0.83%)
QQQ   279.20 (-0.39%)
AAPL   136.62 (-0.07%)
MSFT   256.29 (-0.21%)
META   156.91 (-2.69%)
GOOGL   2,159.62 (-0.90%)
AMZN   107.71 (+1.41%)
TSLA   676.94 (+0.52%)
NVDA   147.39 (-2.77%)
NIO   21.69 (-0.14%)
BABA   115.31 (+1.43%)
AMD   73.67 (-3.66%)
MU   52.02 (-5.90%)
CGC   2.73 (-4.21%)
T   20.93 (-0.14%)
GE   63.17 (-0.79%)
F   11.19 (+0.54%)
DIS   95.04 (+0.68%)
AMC   13.71 (+1.18%)
PFE   51.72 (-1.35%)
PYPL   70.92 (+1.55%)
NFLX   178.50 (+2.08%)
S&P 500   3,758.48 (-0.71%)
DOW   30,521.47 (-0.83%)
QQQ   279.20 (-0.39%)
AAPL   136.62 (-0.07%)
MSFT   256.29 (-0.21%)
META   156.91 (-2.69%)
GOOGL   2,159.62 (-0.90%)
AMZN   107.71 (+1.41%)
TSLA   676.94 (+0.52%)
NVDA   147.39 (-2.77%)
NIO   21.69 (-0.14%)
BABA   115.31 (+1.43%)
AMD   73.67 (-3.66%)
MU   52.02 (-5.90%)
CGC   2.73 (-4.21%)
T   20.93 (-0.14%)
GE   63.17 (-0.79%)
F   11.19 (+0.54%)
DIS   95.04 (+0.68%)
AMC   13.71 (+1.18%)
PFE   51.72 (-1.35%)
PYPL   70.92 (+1.55%)
NFLX   178.50 (+2.08%)
S&P 500   3,758.48 (-0.71%)
DOW   30,521.47 (-0.83%)
QQQ   279.20 (-0.39%)
AAPL   136.62 (-0.07%)
MSFT   256.29 (-0.21%)
META   156.91 (-2.69%)
GOOGL   2,159.62 (-0.90%)
AMZN   107.71 (+1.41%)
TSLA   676.94 (+0.52%)
NVDA   147.39 (-2.77%)
NIO   21.69 (-0.14%)
BABA   115.31 (+1.43%)
AMD   73.67 (-3.66%)
MU   52.02 (-5.90%)
CGC   2.73 (-4.21%)
T   20.93 (-0.14%)
GE   63.17 (-0.79%)
F   11.19 (+0.54%)
DIS   95.04 (+0.68%)
AMC   13.71 (+1.18%)
PFE   51.72 (-1.35%)
PYPL   70.92 (+1.55%)
NFLX   178.50 (+2.08%)
S&P 500   3,758.48 (-0.71%)
DOW   30,521.47 (-0.83%)
QQQ   279.20 (-0.39%)
AAPL   136.62 (-0.07%)
MSFT   256.29 (-0.21%)
META   156.91 (-2.69%)
GOOGL   2,159.62 (-0.90%)
AMZN   107.71 (+1.41%)
TSLA   676.94 (+0.52%)
NVDA   147.39 (-2.77%)
NIO   21.69 (-0.14%)
BABA   115.31 (+1.43%)
AMD   73.67 (-3.66%)
MU   52.02 (-5.90%)
CGC   2.73 (-4.21%)
T   20.93 (-0.14%)
GE   63.17 (-0.79%)
F   11.19 (+0.54%)
DIS   95.04 (+0.68%)
AMC   13.71 (+1.18%)
PFE   51.72 (-1.35%)
PYPL   70.92 (+1.55%)
NFLX   178.50 (+2.08%)

First Week of July Packed Full of Employment Data

Thursday, June 30, 2022 | Schaeffers Investment Research

The first week of July will be a short one, with markets closed on Monday in observance of Independence Day. The remainder of the week is loaded with employment data, while a few notable indexes are on the docket as well. Meanwhile, the earnings confessional won't have a whole lot of visitors next week, though some notable names set to report include Levi Strauss (LEVI), PriceSmart (PSMT), and WD-40 (WDFC).

Below is a list of key market events scheduled for the upcoming week. All economic dates listed below are tentative and subject to change.

Markets will be closed on Monday, July 4 in observance of Independence Day.

On Tuesday, July 5, factory orders and a core capital equipment orders revision are due out.  

Wednesday, July 6 features the S&P Global U.S. services purchasing managers' index (PMI), as well as the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) services index. Additionally, job openings and quits are slated for release.

The usual initial and continuing jobless claims data will be released on Thursday, July 7, accompanied by the monthly ADP employment report, and a foreign trade balance update.

Keeping up with the week's theme, more employment-related indicators are expected on on Friday, July 8. Nonfarm payrolls data is on tap, in addition to an unemployment rate update, average hourly earnings, and the labor force participation rate. A wholesale inventories revision is also on the docket.


7 NFT Related Stocks That Are Helping to Drive This Trend

Blockchain technology is creating new opportunities in a variety of industries. It's even creating industries that never existed. That's the case with non-fungible tokens (NFTs). An NFT is a token created by the Non-Fungible Alliance that exists on a blockchain. In many cases, that is the Ethereum (CCC:ETH-USD) blockchain, but there are now several other blockchains that support NFTs

The key to understanding NFTs as an investment opportunity is the idea that it's a cryptographic token that represents something unique. The value of an NFT is based on basic supply and demand. The first example of an NFT was the one-of-a-kind digital cat sensations, the CryptoKitties. Only 10,000 digital images were created. But the entire market raked in $32 million for investors who collected, bred, or traded these tokens.

As exciting and as much potential as the NFT market holds, it's still in its infancy. And that means what it looks like tomorrow is evolving. The federal government recently announced its intention to put guardrails on cryptocurrency. That regulation will extend to Ethereum and other blockchains that support NFTs. That's why many stocks on this list have a stand-alone case for ownership outside of NFTs. However, as you'll see many are also penny stocks.



View the "7 NFT Related Stocks That Are Helping to Drive This Trend".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastSpot Opportunities Even When Disaster Strikes

Today Kate sits down with repeat guest Andrew Chanin, Co-Founder and CEO of ETF manager ProcureAM. Andrew shares the story behind the launch of the Procure Disaster Recovery Strategy ETF (FEMA).

Listen Now to Spot Opportunities Even When Disaster Strikes

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer.