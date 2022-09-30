First Week of October Packed with Data

There is plenty of economic data on tap for the first week of October, including a flood of employment data. The earnings docket is extremely sparse, with Conagra Brands (CAG), Constellation Brands (STZ), and Tilray (TLRY).

Below is a list of key market events scheduled for the upcoming week. All economic dates listed below are tentative and subject to change.

Monday, Oct. 3 will bring the final S&P U.S. manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI) and the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) manufacturing index.

Tuesday, Oct. 4, job openings, factory orders, and a core capital goods orders revision is on tape.

The ADP employment report is due out Wednesday, Oct. 5, along with international trade balance data, the pending home sales index, S&P services PMI, and the ISM services index.

The usual initial and continuing weekly jobless claims data is all that is scheduled on Thursday, Oct. 6.

Oct. 7, nonfarm payrolls data, consumer credit and unemployment data are slated for release.

Stock markets move in cycles. Historically, bull markets last longer than bear markets, but both can last longer than investors expect. But inside bull markets and bear markets, there can still be volatile price changes in the opposite direction. And when the market does reverse direction, the biggest gains are made by investors that stay the course.

In a volatile market, one option for staying the course is to invest in quality blue-chip dividend stocks. Blue-chip stocks are companies that have a large market capitalization. That means there are companies in mature industries.

That maturity allows these companies to deliver consistent performance that is independent of whatever is happening with the country's monetary policy. When interest rates fall, these companies are poised for growth. And when interest rates rise, these companies have strong balance sheets that allow them to maintain pricing power and profits to provide stability.

All of this means that investors with lower risk tolerances can stay in the market without having to give up on growth. And in this special presentation, we're giving investors seven blue-chip names that investors can buy with confidence no matter what is happening with interest rates.

