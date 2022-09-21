Fishermen appeal judge ruling that protects endangered whale

50% OFF
MarketBeat All Access
Get 30 days free. Save 50% your first year.
Claim Your Discount
×
S&P 500   3,873.87 (+0.47%)
DOW   30,841.68 (+0.44%)
QQQ   289.94 (+0.42%)
AAPL   156.44 (-0.29%)
MSFT   244.00 (+0.64%)
META   144.85 (-0.85%)
GOOGL   101.38 (+0.24%)
AMZN   122.50 (+0.25%)
TSLA   308.71 (+-0.01%)
NVDA   135.19 (+2.60%)
NIO   19.16 (-6.12%)
BABA   83.66 (-2.49%)
AMD   76.63 (+1.83%)
T   16.58 (+0.12%)
MU   51.66 (+1.69%)
CGC   3.10 (+0.65%)
F   13.53 (+3.36%)
GE   66.43 (-0.24%)
DIS   106.40 (-1.09%)
AMC   8.58 (-1.49%)
PYPL   93.92 (+2.50%)
PFE   44.68 (-0.20%)
NFLX   242.87 (+0.01%)
S&P 500   3,873.87 (+0.47%)
DOW   30,841.68 (+0.44%)
QQQ   289.94 (+0.42%)
AAPL   156.44 (-0.29%)
MSFT   244.00 (+0.64%)
META   144.85 (-0.85%)
GOOGL   101.38 (+0.24%)
AMZN   122.50 (+0.25%)
TSLA   308.71 (+-0.01%)
NVDA   135.19 (+2.60%)
NIO   19.16 (-6.12%)
BABA   83.66 (-2.49%)
AMD   76.63 (+1.83%)
T   16.58 (+0.12%)
MU   51.66 (+1.69%)
CGC   3.10 (+0.65%)
F   13.53 (+3.36%)
GE   66.43 (-0.24%)
DIS   106.40 (-1.09%)
AMC   8.58 (-1.49%)
PYPL   93.92 (+2.50%)
PFE   44.68 (-0.20%)
NFLX   242.87 (+0.01%)
S&P 500   3,873.87 (+0.47%)
DOW   30,841.68 (+0.44%)
QQQ   289.94 (+0.42%)
AAPL   156.44 (-0.29%)
MSFT   244.00 (+0.64%)
META   144.85 (-0.85%)
GOOGL   101.38 (+0.24%)
AMZN   122.50 (+0.25%)
TSLA   308.71 (+-0.01%)
NVDA   135.19 (+2.60%)
NIO   19.16 (-6.12%)
BABA   83.66 (-2.49%)
AMD   76.63 (+1.83%)
T   16.58 (+0.12%)
MU   51.66 (+1.69%)
CGC   3.10 (+0.65%)
F   13.53 (+3.36%)
GE   66.43 (-0.24%)
DIS   106.40 (-1.09%)
AMC   8.58 (-1.49%)
PYPL   93.92 (+2.50%)
PFE   44.68 (-0.20%)
NFLX   242.87 (+0.01%)
S&P 500   3,873.87 (+0.47%)
DOW   30,841.68 (+0.44%)
QQQ   289.94 (+0.42%)
AAPL   156.44 (-0.29%)
MSFT   244.00 (+0.64%)
META   144.85 (-0.85%)
GOOGL   101.38 (+0.24%)
AMZN   122.50 (+0.25%)
TSLA   308.71 (+-0.01%)
NVDA   135.19 (+2.60%)
NIO   19.16 (-6.12%)
BABA   83.66 (-2.49%)
AMD   76.63 (+1.83%)
T   16.58 (+0.12%)
MU   51.66 (+1.69%)
CGC   3.10 (+0.65%)
F   13.53 (+3.36%)
GE   66.43 (-0.24%)
DIS   106.40 (-1.09%)
AMC   8.58 (-1.49%)
PYPL   93.92 (+2.50%)
PFE   44.68 (-0.20%)
NFLX   242.87 (+0.01%)

Fishermen appeal judge ruling that protects endangered whale

Wed., September 21, 2022 | Patrick Whittle, Associated Press

A North Atlantic right whale feeds on the surface of Cape Cod bay off the coast of Plymouth, Mass., March 28, 2018. The state of Maine and a fishing group are appealing a federal judge's decision that new rules intended to protect endangered whales must stand. The judge denied a request from fishermen to stop federal regulators from placing the new restrictions on lobster fishing, earlier in Sept. 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The state of Maine and a fishing group are appealing a federal judge's decision that new rules intended to protect endangered whales must stand.

The judge earlier this month denied a request from fishermen to stop federal regulators from placing the new restrictions on lobster fishing. The rules are intended to protect North Atlantic right whales, which number less than 340.

Maine Gov. Janet Mills and the Maine Lobstermen's Association said this week they're appealing that decision. Lobstermen have long contended the new rules are based on flawed data and are too punitive to the fishing industry.

The fishermen sued the National Marine Fisheries Service in its lawsuit. The fishing group is “escalating its fight to save Maine’s lobstering heritage from a plan that the agency itself admits is not needed for the species to survive,” said Patrice McCarron, executive director of the lobstermen's association.

The whales are vulnerable to entanglement in fishing gear and have been listed as endangered since 1970. In recent years, the baleen whales’ population has declined even further, with the latest data estimating there are fewer than 100 breeding females in the wild, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

The state and the fishermen have appealed their case to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit. Environmentalist groups who have advocated for stricter fishing rules to protect the whales cheered the lower court's decision.

“Scientific research shows that overlap between fixed fishing gear and right whale habitat results in entanglement risk,” said Brenna Sowder, an outreach volunteer for the Maine Coalition for North Atlantic Right Whales.

The U.S. lobster industry is based primarily in Maine and is one of the most lucrative fishing businesses in the country. Maine lobster were worth more than $700 million at the docks last year.


Mills described the federal court ruling as a “wrong and out-of-touch court decision that jeopardizes the livelihoods of thousands of Maine families."

10 Recession-Proof Stocks That Will Let You Wait Out the Bear

Whoever coined the expression that patience is a virtue probably never invested money in the equity markets. It can be excruciating to see a stock's price plummet. And that's particularly true when the stock was possibly at all-time highs just one year ago.

Here's the good news. In some cases, the reasons you liked the stock still exist. If that's true, then there's reason to believe that the stock price may recover.

The bad news is there's no way to know for sure when that will be. And anyone who says they do is not telling you the truth.

So what's an investor to do? We believe the answer is to be selective. And right now that means looking at best-in-class stocks that are built to ride out recessions.

In this special presentation, we'll give you seven stocks to consider as you look for safe stocks that give you an opportunity for growth and that pay a dividend for good measure. Here are the 7 recession-proof stocks that will let you wait out this bear market.

View the "10 Recession-Proof Stocks That Will Let You Wait Out the Bear".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastDo These Dividend Achievers Deserve A Place In Your Portfolio?

ETF portfolio manager, Dave Gilreath offers a perspective on “dividend achievers” and why these deserve a role in your portfolio

Listen Now to Do These Dividend Achievers Deserve A Place In Your Portfolio?

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.