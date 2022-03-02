Fitbit recalls 1 million Ionic watches after burn injuries

S&P 500   4,392.80 (+2.01%)
DOW   33,937.89 (+1.93%)
QQQ   347.05 (+1.63%)
AAPL   166.83 (+2.22%)
MSFT   299.93 (+1.69%)
FB   207.02 (+1.73%)
GOOGL   2,689.82 (+0.32%)
AMZN   3,037.91 (+0.50%)
TSLA   868.97 (+0.53%)
NVDA   242.01 (+3.08%)
BABA   105.66 (-1.34%)
NIO   21.46 (-1.87%)
AMD   117.96 (+3.63%)
CGC   6.93 (-0.14%)
MU   93.67 (+8.59%)
GE   94.36 (+2.20%)
T   23.92 (+1.66%)
F   18.17 (+8.80%)
DIS   147.74 (+1.40%)
AMC   18.31 (-0.05%)
PFE   47.71 (+4.28%)
PYPL   106.20 (-0.29%)
ACB   3.62 (-1.09%)
S&P 500   4,392.80 (+2.01%)
DOW   33,937.89 (+1.93%)
QQQ   347.05 (+1.63%)
AAPL   166.83 (+2.22%)
MSFT   299.93 (+1.69%)
FB   207.02 (+1.73%)
GOOGL   2,689.82 (+0.32%)
AMZN   3,037.91 (+0.50%)
TSLA   868.97 (+0.53%)
NVDA   242.01 (+3.08%)
BABA   105.66 (-1.34%)
NIO   21.46 (-1.87%)
AMD   117.96 (+3.63%)
CGC   6.93 (-0.14%)
MU   93.67 (+8.59%)
GE   94.36 (+2.20%)
T   23.92 (+1.66%)
F   18.17 (+8.80%)
DIS   147.74 (+1.40%)
AMC   18.31 (-0.05%)
PFE   47.71 (+4.28%)
PYPL   106.20 (-0.29%)
ACB   3.62 (-1.09%)
S&P 500   4,392.80 (+2.01%)
DOW   33,937.89 (+1.93%)
QQQ   347.05 (+1.63%)
AAPL   166.83 (+2.22%)
MSFT   299.93 (+1.69%)
FB   207.02 (+1.73%)
GOOGL   2,689.82 (+0.32%)
AMZN   3,037.91 (+0.50%)
TSLA   868.97 (+0.53%)
NVDA   242.01 (+3.08%)
BABA   105.66 (-1.34%)
NIO   21.46 (-1.87%)
AMD   117.96 (+3.63%)
CGC   6.93 (-0.14%)
MU   93.67 (+8.59%)
GE   94.36 (+2.20%)
T   23.92 (+1.66%)
F   18.17 (+8.80%)
DIS   147.74 (+1.40%)
AMC   18.31 (-0.05%)
PFE   47.71 (+4.28%)
PYPL   106.20 (-0.29%)
ACB   3.62 (-1.09%)
S&P 500   4,392.80 (+2.01%)
DOW   33,937.89 (+1.93%)
QQQ   347.05 (+1.63%)
AAPL   166.83 (+2.22%)
MSFT   299.93 (+1.69%)
FB   207.02 (+1.73%)
GOOGL   2,689.82 (+0.32%)
AMZN   3,037.91 (+0.50%)
TSLA   868.97 (+0.53%)
NVDA   242.01 (+3.08%)
BABA   105.66 (-1.34%)
NIO   21.46 (-1.87%)
AMD   117.96 (+3.63%)
CGC   6.93 (-0.14%)
MU   93.67 (+8.59%)
GE   94.36 (+2.20%)
T   23.92 (+1.66%)
F   18.17 (+8.80%)
DIS   147.74 (+1.40%)
AMC   18.31 (-0.05%)
PFE   47.71 (+4.28%)
PYPL   106.20 (-0.29%)
ACB   3.62 (-1.09%)

Fitbit recalls 1 million Ionic watches after burn injuries

Wednesday, March 2, 2022 | Matt Ott, AP Business Writer


In this Oct. 28, 2019 file photo, the logo for fItbit appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. Google-owned Fitbit has recalled 1 million of its Ionic smartwatches, Wednesday, March 2, 2022 after dozens of users reported burn injuries because the battery overheated. The fitness gadget maker says consumers who bought the $299 watches with the model number FB503 should immediately stop using the product and contact Fitbit for packaging to return them. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — Google-owned Fitbit has recalled 1 million of its Ionic smartwatches after dozens of users reported burn injuries after the battery overheated.

The fitness gadget maker says anyone who bought the $299 watch with the model number FB503 should immediately stop using the product and contact Fitbit for packaging to return it. Customers will receive a full refund and a discount of 40% to purchase certain Fitbit products, the company said.

Fitbit received 115 reports of the battery overheating in the U.S., with 78 reports of burn injuries including 2 reports of third-degree burns and four claims of second-degree burns. There were 40 reports of burn injuries internationally.

Fitbit, based in San Francisco, introduced the Ionic watches in 2017 and stopped producing them in 2020.

Google completed its $2.1 billion acquisition of Fitbit last year, which raised concerns about privacy. A subsidiary of Alphabet, Google makes most of its money by selling ads that rely on information it collects about its billions of users’ interests and whereabouts. Privacy watchdogs feared it might exploit Fitbit to peer even deeper into people’s lives.

Google entered a series of commitments in Europe and other parts of the world in which it pledged not to use health and fitness data from Fitbit’s 29 million users to sell more ads.

The District of Columbia and three states sued Google this year for allegedly deceiving consumers — but not specifically via Fitbit products — and invading their privacy by making it nearly impossible for them to stop their location from being tracked.

D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine alleged Google “systematically” deceived consumers about how their locations are tracked and used. He also says the internet search giant has misled users into believing they can control the information the company collects about them.

Should you invest $1,000 in Fitbit right now?

Before you consider Fitbit, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Fitbit wasn't on the list.

While Fitbit currently has a "N/A" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

 


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.