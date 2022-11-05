Five Below Stock Could Move Back Toward May Highs

The shares of Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) are down 0.8% to trade at $146.89 at last check, and pacing for their fourth loss in five sessions. While the security also carries a 28.9% year-to-date deficit, the $140 region has served as a floor over the past week. Plus, FIVE may soon be able reverse some of its recent losses, as the equity has recently pulled back to a trendline with historically bullish implications. Specifically, Five Below stock is within one standard deviation of its 40-day moving average. Per Schaeffer's Senior Quantitative Analyst Rocky White's most recent study, FIVE has seen five similar signals over the past three years, and was higher one month later each time, averaging an 11.3% pop. A move of similar magnitude would place the security back above the $163 level for the first time since early May.

Though short sellers are hitting the exits in droves, with short interest down 14.3% over the last two reporting periods, they remain in control. The 4.84 million shares sold short make up 8.9% of the stock's available float, indicating the equity could move higher still should some of this pessimism start to unwind.

Additional tailwinds could come from a sentiment shift in the options pits, given FIVE's 50-day put/call volume ratio of 1.53 over at the International Securities Exchange (ISE), Chicago Board Options Exchange (CBOE), and NASDAQ OMX PHLX (PHLX) stands higher than 87% of readings from the past 12 months. In other words, long puts have been getting picked up at a much quicker-than-usual clip.

2022 is nearly in the books, and for many investors turning the page to a new year can't come soon enough. Will 2023 be better for stocks? If history is a guide it will be.

In the 12 months following mid-term elections (the elections held in the middle of a president's four-year term), stocks have performed well. This is typically because mid-term elections tend not to go well for the party that sits in the White House.

The reasons for that trend are not something that's in our wheelhouse. We're just looking at what it means for stocks. And what it suggests is that next year the markets could see a strong recovery…at some point. But as is frequently the case, you have to be in the right stocks.

That's the focus of this special presentation. We're taking a look at seven stocks that have a strong case to be made for growth in the coming year. And some of these stocks are offering a good entry point for investors right now.

