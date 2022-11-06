Five Below Stock Could Move Back Toward May Highs

S&P 500   3,770.55
DOW   32,403.22
QQQ   264.68
Toast to This Early Black Friday Wine Delivery Deal
Goldman Sachs Alum Sounds Alarm on "Next US Crisis" (Ad)
Warren Buffett's firm reports $2.7B loss on investment drop
Twitter launches subscription service for $8 a month that includes blue checkmark now given to verified accounts
Goldman Sachs Alum Sounds Alarm on "Next US Crisis" (Ad)
Equipment that's designed to cut methane emission is failing
Twitter users can soon get blue check for $7.99 monthly fee
Market Wizard Who Accurately Predicted 2022 Market Collapse Has Shocking New Forecast (Ad)
Twitter launches $8 monthly subscription with blue check
Philadelphia Home Depot workers vote to reject unionization
S&P 500   3,770.55
DOW   32,403.22
QQQ   264.68
Toast to This Early Black Friday Wine Delivery Deal
Goldman Sachs Alum Sounds Alarm on "Next US Crisis" (Ad)
Warren Buffett's firm reports $2.7B loss on investment drop
Twitter launches subscription service for $8 a month that includes blue checkmark now given to verified accounts
Goldman Sachs Alum Sounds Alarm on "Next US Crisis" (Ad)
Equipment that's designed to cut methane emission is failing
Twitter users can soon get blue check for $7.99 monthly fee
Market Wizard Who Accurately Predicted 2022 Market Collapse Has Shocking New Forecast (Ad)
Twitter launches $8 monthly subscription with blue check
Philadelphia Home Depot workers vote to reject unionization
S&P 500   3,770.55
DOW   32,403.22
QQQ   264.68
Toast to This Early Black Friday Wine Delivery Deal
Goldman Sachs Alum Sounds Alarm on "Next US Crisis" (Ad)
Warren Buffett's firm reports $2.7B loss on investment drop
Twitter launches subscription service for $8 a month that includes blue checkmark now given to verified accounts
Goldman Sachs Alum Sounds Alarm on "Next US Crisis" (Ad)
Equipment that's designed to cut methane emission is failing
Twitter users can soon get blue check for $7.99 monthly fee
Market Wizard Who Accurately Predicted 2022 Market Collapse Has Shocking New Forecast (Ad)
Twitter launches $8 monthly subscription with blue check
Philadelphia Home Depot workers vote to reject unionization
S&P 500   3,770.55
DOW   32,403.22
QQQ   264.68
Toast to This Early Black Friday Wine Delivery Deal
Goldman Sachs Alum Sounds Alarm on "Next US Crisis" (Ad)
Warren Buffett's firm reports $2.7B loss on investment drop
Twitter launches subscription service for $8 a month that includes blue checkmark now given to verified accounts
Goldman Sachs Alum Sounds Alarm on "Next US Crisis" (Ad)
Equipment that's designed to cut methane emission is failing
Twitter users can soon get blue check for $7.99 monthly fee
Market Wizard Who Accurately Predicted 2022 Market Collapse Has Shocking New Forecast (Ad)
Twitter launches $8 monthly subscription with blue check
Philadelphia Home Depot workers vote to reject unionization

Five Below Stock Could Move Back Toward May Highs

Last updated on Sun., November 6, 2022 | Schaeffers Investment Research
The shares of Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) are down 0.8% to trade at $146.89 at last check, and pacing for their fourth loss in five sessions. While the security also carries a 28.9% year-to-date deficit, the $140 region has served as a floor over the past week. Plus, FIVE may soon be able reverse some of its recent losses, as the equity has recently pulled back to a trendline with historically bullish implications. 
 
Specifically, Five Below stock is within one standard deviation of its 40-day moving average. Per Schaeffer's Senior Quantitative Analyst Rocky White's most recent study, FIVE has seen five similar signals over the past three years, and was higher one month later each time, averaging an 11.3% pop. A move of similar magnitude would place the security back above the $163 level for the first time since early May.

 

FIVE 40 Day

Though short sellers are hitting the exits in droves, with short interest down 14.3% over the last two reporting periods, they remain in control. The 4.84 million shares sold short make up 8.9% of the stock's available float, indicating the equity could move higher still should some of this pessimism start to unwind.

Additional tailwinds could come from a sentiment shift in the options pits, given FIVE's 50-day put/call volume ratio of 1.53 over at the International Securities Exchange (ISE), Chicago Board Options Exchange (CBOE), and NASDAQ OMX PHLX (PHLX) stands higher than 87% of readings from the past 12 months. In other words, long puts have been getting picked up at a much quicker-than-usual clip.

7 Railroad Stocks to Keep Your Portfolio Chugging Along

Railroad stocks aren't the most glamorous of choices. Moving items from point A to point B is not supposed to be. In fact, it's something that most of us take for granted. That predictability, however, is why there's room for these stocks in every portfolio.

You can say the world has become smaller. And there's no question that airplanes and last-mile delivery play a significant role in the global economy. But there's still a significant role for railroads. To begin with, they can transport some things that other forms of transport cannot. Second, there will always be demand for rail freight.

And railroad stocks pay you to own them because of the dividend. Like utility stocks, many of these companies offer stable dividends which, in some cases have increased over time.

In this presentation, we're looking at seven railroad stocks that can help provide your portfolio with consistent income and a little growth when the economy is strong.

View the Stocks Here .

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access members have access to premium reports, best-in-class portfolio monitoring tools, and our latest stock picks.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies, and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.