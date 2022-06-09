×
QQQ   308.34 (+0.23%)
AAPL   147.79 (-0.11%)
MSFT   271.90 (+0.55%)
META   197.86 (+0.43%)
GOOGL   2,356.22 (+0.53%)
AMZN   121.10 (-0.07%)
TSLA   752.00 (+3.64%)
NVDA   188.02 (+0.83%)
NIO   19.31 (-5.25%)
BABA   117.05 (-2.15%)
AMD   103.34 (+1.41%)
CGC   3.96 (-4.12%)
MU   68.49 (-0.16%)
T   21.10 (+0.24%)
GE   76.80 (-0.47%)
F   13.51 (-0.15%)
DIS   106.29 (-0.98%)
AMC   13.27 (-1.85%)
PFE   53.54 (+0.13%)
PYPL   86.85 (-0.75%)
NFLX   199.09 (-1.84%)
QQQ   308.34 (+0.23%)
AAPL   147.79 (-0.11%)
MSFT   271.90 (+0.55%)
META   197.86 (+0.43%)
GOOGL   2,356.22 (+0.53%)
AMZN   121.10 (-0.07%)
TSLA   752.00 (+3.64%)
NVDA   188.02 (+0.83%)
NIO   19.31 (-5.25%)
BABA   117.05 (-2.15%)
AMD   103.34 (+1.41%)
CGC   3.96 (-4.12%)
MU   68.49 (-0.16%)
T   21.10 (+0.24%)
GE   76.80 (-0.47%)
F   13.51 (-0.15%)
DIS   106.29 (-0.98%)
AMC   13.27 (-1.85%)
PFE   53.54 (+0.13%)
PYPL   86.85 (-0.75%)
NFLX   199.09 (-1.84%)
QQQ   308.34 (+0.23%)
AAPL   147.79 (-0.11%)
MSFT   271.90 (+0.55%)
META   197.86 (+0.43%)
GOOGL   2,356.22 (+0.53%)
AMZN   121.10 (-0.07%)
TSLA   752.00 (+3.64%)
NVDA   188.02 (+0.83%)
NIO   19.31 (-5.25%)
BABA   117.05 (-2.15%)
AMD   103.34 (+1.41%)
CGC   3.96 (-4.12%)
MU   68.49 (-0.16%)
T   21.10 (+0.24%)
GE   76.80 (-0.47%)
F   13.51 (-0.15%)
DIS   106.29 (-0.98%)
AMC   13.27 (-1.85%)
PFE   53.54 (+0.13%)
PYPL   86.85 (-0.75%)
NFLX   199.09 (-1.84%)
QQQ   308.34 (+0.23%)
AAPL   147.79 (-0.11%)
MSFT   271.90 (+0.55%)
META   197.86 (+0.43%)
GOOGL   2,356.22 (+0.53%)
AMZN   121.10 (-0.07%)
TSLA   752.00 (+3.64%)
NVDA   188.02 (+0.83%)
NIO   19.31 (-5.25%)
BABA   117.05 (-2.15%)
AMD   103.34 (+1.41%)
CGC   3.96 (-4.12%)
MU   68.49 (-0.16%)
T   21.10 (+0.24%)
GE   76.80 (-0.47%)
F   13.51 (-0.15%)
DIS   106.29 (-0.98%)
AMC   13.27 (-1.85%)
PFE   53.54 (+0.13%)
PYPL   86.85 (-0.75%)
NFLX   199.09 (-1.84%)

Five Below Stock Takes Analyst Drubbing on Dismal Forecast

Thursday, June 9, 2022 | Schaeffers Investment Research

The shares of Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) are down 7.9% to trade at $124.71 this morning, following the retailer's first-quarter earnings report. Five Below posted profits of 59 cents per share, which just barely topped analysts' estimates, on revenue that missed forecasts. Additionally, the company slashed its full-year net sales forecast to the range of $3.04 billion to $3.12 billion, well below what was expected by analysts. 

The brokerage bunch is taking notice, with 11 firms already slashing their price targets. The lowest comes from Evercore ISI to $145 from $155, while J.P. Morgan Securities cut its price objective all the way to $153 from $207. With a 12-month consensus price target of $184.85 -- a 36.6% premium to last night's close -- and all 13 analysts in coverage considering FIVE a "buy" or better, heading into today, there's reason to believe even more bear notes could be on the horizon for the discount retail stock. 

An unwinding of optimism among options traders could also weigh on the equity. At the International Securities Exchange (ISE), Cboe Options Exchange (CBOE), and NASDAQ OMX PHLX (PHLX), FIVE sports a 50-day call/put ratio of 2.70, which sits higher than 79% of readings from the past year. In other words, options traders have been picking up calls at a quicker-than-usual clip. 

Five Below stock is down 34.6% in 2022, and 28.5% in the past 12 months. Though the equity was able to stage a sharp bounce off its May 24 annual low of $110.83, the 30-day moving average put a lid on these gains, sending FIVE back below a recent bull gap on the charts. 


7 Risk-Off Stocks to Buy as Inflation Remains at Record Levels

Inflation has gone from a transitory problem that would take care of itself to an existential threat that is moving the Federal Reserve to take swift, aggressive action. In January 2022, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) showed inflation in the United States was at its highest level since 1982.

And the market is reacting predictably with what appears to be a shift from risk-on to risk-off assets. This is having a negative effect on many stocks, particularly in the tech sector, that are no longer justifying their extended valuations.

But investors are also seeing a drop in cryptocurrency prices and other speculative assets. This may be a short-term phenomenon, but if you’re an investor looking at how to make money in 2022; it’s time to get a little defensive. But playing defense doesn’t mean accepting mediocre growth. It simply means moving into stocks and sectors that are likely to benefit from high inflation and rising interest rates.

That’s the focus of this special presentation. We invite you to consider these seven risk-off stocks that look like strong candidates to increase in value even as inflation remains high.



View the "7 Risk-Off Stocks to Buy as Inflation Remains at Record Levels".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastGet Your Mindset Right To Invest In The Current Market

Kate chats with financial advisor and asset manager Marc Scudillo, who discusses some psychological aspects of investing in the current market, as well as the benefits of specific asset classes and investing styles.

Listen Now to Get Your Mindset Right To Invest In The Current Market

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.