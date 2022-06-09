Five Below, Zendesk fall; Oxford, Signet rise

Thursday, June 9, 2022 | The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday:

Five Below Inc., down $1.86 to $133.51.

The discount retailer cut its annual profit and revenue forecasts.

Forward Air Corp., down 17 cents to $93.70.

The cargo industry contractor held up better than the broader market following an an encouraging operations update.

Greif Inc., up $3.69 to $64.60.

The industrial packaging company raised its profit forecast after reporting strong fiscal second-quarter results.

Oxford Industries Inc., up $4.56 to $96.44.

The owner of Tommy Bahama and other fashion brands raised its annual profit and revenue forecasts.

Signet Jewelers Ltd., up $5.63 to $67.83.

The jewelry store chain's fiscal first-quarter financial results beat Wall Street forecasts.

Zendesk Inc., down $11.48 to $69.04.

The customer-service software maker plans to remain an independent company following a strategic review.

FuelCell Energy Inc., down 27 cents to $3.80.

The fuel cell power plant maker’s fiscal second-quarter financial results fell short of analysts’ forecasts.

NXP Semiconductors NV, up $7.15 to $184.22.

Samsung is reportedly considering buying the chipmaker.

