S&P 500   4,017.82 (-2.38%)
DOW   32,272.79 (-1.94%)
QQQ   298.98 (-2.81%)
AAPL   142.50 (-3.69%)
MSFT   264.75 (-2.09%)
META   184.30 (-6.45%)
GOOGL   2,296.00 (-2.04%)
AMZN   116.13 (-4.17%)
TSLA   719.83 (-0.80%)
NVDA   180.32 (-3.30%)
NIO   18.85 (-7.51%)
BABA   110.05 (-8.00%)
AMD   97.51 (-4.31%)
CGC   3.85 (-6.78%)
MU   65.93 (-3.89%)
T   20.87 (-0.86%)
GE   74.77 (-3.10%)
F   13.31 (-1.63%)
DIS   103.67 (-3.42%)
AMC   12.80 (-5.33%)
PFE   51.77 (-3.18%)
PYPL   84.11 (-3.89%)
NFLX   192.76 (-4.96%)
Five Below, Zendesk fall; Oxford, Signet rise

Thursday, June 9, 2022 | The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday:

Five Below Inc., down $1.86 to $133.51.

The discount retailer cut its annual profit and revenue forecasts.

Forward Air Corp., down 17 cents to $93.70.

The cargo industry contractor held up better than the broader market following an an encouraging operations update.

Greif Inc., up $3.69 to $64.60.

The industrial packaging company raised its profit forecast after reporting strong fiscal second-quarter results.

Oxford Industries Inc., up $4.56 to $96.44.

The owner of Tommy Bahama and other fashion brands raised its annual profit and revenue forecasts.

Signet Jewelers Ltd., up $5.63 to $67.83.

The jewelry store chain's fiscal first-quarter financial results beat Wall Street forecasts.

Zendesk Inc., down $11.48 to $69.04.

The customer-service software maker plans to remain an independent company following a strategic review.

FuelCell Energy Inc., down 27 cents to $3.80.

The fuel cell power plant maker’s fiscal second-quarter financial results fell short of analysts’ forecasts.

NXP Semiconductors NV, up $7.15 to $184.22.

Samsung is reportedly considering buying the chipmaker.

