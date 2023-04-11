March was a good month for the stock market, with the S&P 500 gaining about 3.5%. However, the S&P MidCap 400 lost 3.41% for the month, while year to date, it is up almost 1%. Let’s take a look at the five best- and worst-performing mid-cap stocks in March 2023.

The Five Best-Performing Mid-Cap Stocks In March 2023

We used the March return data on mid-cap stocks from finviz.com to rank the five best- and worst-performing mid-cap stocks in March 2023. Here were the five best-performing mid-cap stocks in March 2023:

5. BridgeBio Pharma (52%)

Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Palo Alto, California, this company identifies and advances transformative medicines to treat patients suffering from Mendelian diseases. BridgeBio Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:BBIO) shares are up by almost 105% year to date, bringing their 12-month gain to almost 36%.

At the time of this writing, BridgeBio Pharma shares are trading at around $15.70 with a 52-week range of $4.98 to $19.95, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $2.4 billion.

4. LifeStance Health Group (53%)

Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, this company offers outpatient mental health services and telehealth services. Lifestance Health Group Inc (NASDAQ:LFST) shares are up by almost 59% year to date but remain in the red for the past year, down almost 21% over the last 12 months.

At the time of this writing, LifeStance Health Group shares are trading at around $7.80 with a 52-week range of $4.22 to $11.25, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $2.9 billion.

3. C3.ai Inc (58%)

Founded in 2009 and headquartered in Redwood City, California, this company deals in enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software for digital transformation. C3.ai Inc (NYSE:AI) shares are up by over 104% year to date, bringing them to a 12-month gain of over 7%.

At the time of this writing, C3.ai Inc shares are trading at around $22.60 with a 52-week range of $10.16 to $34.68, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $2.5 billion.

2. Enovix (70%)

Founded in 2006 and headquartered in Fremont, California, this company designs and develops silicon-anode lithium-ion batteries. After March's gain Enovix Corp (NASDAQ:ENVX) shares are down by more than 1% year to date and down almost 1% over the last year.

At the time of this writing, Enovix shares are trading at around $12.50 with a 52-week range of $6.50 to $26.30, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $1.9 billion.

1. Provention Bio (193%)

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Red Bank, New Jersey, Provention Bio Inc (NASDAQ:PRVB) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops novel therapeutics and solutions. Provention Bio shares are up by almost 130% year to date, capping their 12-month gain at more than 249%.

At the time of this writing, Provention Bio shares are trading at around $24.20 with a 52-week range of $3.19 to $24.37, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $2.2 billion.

The Five Worst-Performing Mid-Cap Stocks In March 2023

These were the five worst-performing mid-cap stocks in March 2023:

5. UMB Financial (-34%)

Founded in 1967 and headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri, this company offers bank and asset management services. UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) shares are down by more than 29% year to date, capping their 12-month decline at almost 37%.

At the time of this writing, UMB Financial shares are trading at around $58.80 with a 52-week range of $51.28 to $99.19, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $2.8 billion.

4. Comerica (-36%)

Founded in 1973 and headquartered in Dallas, Texas, this company offers financial services. Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) shares are down by more than 36% year to date, bringing their 12-month decline to almost 52%.

At the time of this writing, Comerica shares have a 52-week range of $29.17 to $91.33 and are trading at around $42.50, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $5.4 billion.

3. Zions Bancorp (-38%)

Founded in 1961 and headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, Zions Bancorp is a bank holding company that offers full banking and related services. Zions Bancorporation (NASDAQ:ZION) shares are down by over 40% year to date, bringing their 12-month decline to more than 53%.

At the time of this writing, Zions Bancorp shares have a 52-week range of $22.55 to $66.90 and are trading at around $29.20, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $4.3 billion.





2. Western Alliance Bancorp. (-52%)

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Western Alliance is a bank holding company that offers lending, treasury management, deposit and international banking services. Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) shares are down by more than 48% year to date, capping their decline at more than 59% over the last year.

At the time of this writing, Western Alliance Bancorp shares have a 52-week range of $7.46 to $86.87 and are trading at around $30.10, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $3.3 billion.

1. First Republic Bank (-88%)

Founded in 1985 and headquartered in San Francisco, California, this company offers private banking, business banking, wealth management and real estate lending services. First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) shares are down by over 88% year to date, bringing their 12-month decline to more than 91%.

At the time of this writing, First Republic Bank shares have a 52-week range of $11.52 to $171.09 and are trading at around $13.50, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $2.5 billion.

