The basic materials sector is the backbone of any economy because almost every industry needs basic materials for their operations. This sector is made up of companies that are involved in the discovery, extraction, and processing of basic materials, such as chemicals, metals and mining, and forestry products.

The prices of many materials moved up last year following the disruption of global trade and markets due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The prices, however, have pulled back since then as the markets have now adapted to the global scenario. Let’s take a look at the five best and worst performing basic materials stocks in March 2023.

Five Best Performing Basic Materials Stocks In March 2023

We have taken the March return data of basic materials stocks from finviz.com to rank the five best and worst performing basic materials stocks in March 2023. These were the five best performing basic materials stocks in March 2023:

5. Perpetua Resources (25%)

Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, this company acquires mining properties with an aim to explore, evaluate and place into production. Perpetua Resources Corp (NASDAQ:PPTA) shares are up by almost 62% year-to-date, bringing their one-year return to over 13%.

As of this writing, Perpetua Resources shares are trading at above $4.70 with a 52-week range of $1.69 to $4.80, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $296 million. It has an EPS of more than -$0.45.

4. Dakota Gold (25%)

Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, it is a gold exploration and development company. Dakota Gold Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:DC) shares are up by almost 20% year-to-date, bringing their one-year return to more than -35%.

As of this writing, Dakota Gold shares are trading at above $3.60 with a 52-week range of $2.61 to $8.00, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $277 million. It has an EPS of more than -$0.20.

3. Coeur Mining (27%)

Founded in 1928 and headquartered in Chicago, Ill, this company explores and develops silver and gold mining properties. Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) shares are up by almost 26% year-to-date, bringing their one-year return to almost -5%.

As of this writing, Coeur Mining shares are trading at above $4.20 with a 52-week range of $2.54 to $5.395, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $1.2 billion. It has an EPS of more than -$0.28.

2. U.S. Gold (37%)

Founded in 1967 and headquartered in Elko, Nev., it is a gold exploration company that has a portfolio of exploration properties. US Gold Corp (NASDAQ:USAU) shares are up by over 47% year-to-date, bringing their one-year return to over 13%.

As of this writing, U.S. Gold shares are trading at above $6.40 with a 52-week range of $3.50 to $7.48, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $53.4 million. It has an EPS of more than -$0.89.

1. Danimer Scientific (46%)

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Bainbridge, Ga., it is a bioplastics company that develops biodegradable materials. The company sells its products under the brand name Nodax. Danimer Scientific Inc (NYSE:DNMR) shares are up by almost 144% year-to-date, bringing their one-year return to around -24%.

As of this writing, Danimer Scientific shares are trading at above $4.20 with a 52-week range of $1.57 to $5.98, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $396 million. It has an EPS of more than -$1.77.

Five Worst Performing Basic Materials Stocks In March 2023

These were the five worst performing basic materials stocks in March 2023:

5. NioCorp Developments (-31%)

Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Centennial, Colo., this company acquires, explores and develops mineral deposits. NioCorp Developments Ltd (NASDAQ:NB) shares are down by over 5% year-to-date, bringing their one-year return to almost -20%.

As of this writing, NioCorp Developments shares are trading at above $6.90 with a 52-week range of $5.40 to $12.52, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $200 million. It has an EPS of more than -$0.30.

4. Crown Electrokinetics (-46%)

Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Los Angeles, Calif., this company deals in the commercialization of electro kinetic technology for use in the smart glass market. Crown Electrokinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN) shares are down by over 42% year-to-date, bringing their one-year return to almost -93%.

As of this writing, Crown Electrokinetics shares are trading at above $0.10 with a 52-week range of $0.05 to $2.12, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $4.7 million. It has an EPS of more than -$0.84.





3. Alto Ingredients (-49%)

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Pekin, Ill., this company produces and sells specialty alcohols and essential ingredients. Alto Ingredients Inc (NASDAQ:ALTO) shares are down by over 49% year-to-date, bringing their one-year return to almost -78%.

As of this writing, Alto Ingredients shares are trading at above $1.46 with a 52-week range of $1.4445 to $7.37, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $112.7 million. It has an EPS of more than -$0.59.

2. ASP Isotopes (-50%)

Founded in 2021 and headquartered in Boca Raton, Fla., it is a pre-commercial stage advanced materials company that develops technology and processes to enable the enrichment of natural isotopes into higher concentration products. ASP Isotopes Inc (NASDAQ:ASPI) shares are down by over 43% year-to-date.

As of this writing, ASP Isotopes shares are trading at above $0.89 with a 52-week range of $0.7303 to $3.75, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $35 million. It has an EPS of more than -$0.142.

1. Benson Hill (-50%)

Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Evanston, Ill., this company is in the food technology business. Benson Hill Inc (NYSE:BHIL) shares are down by over 58% year-to-date, bringing their one-year return to around -69%.

As of this writing, Benson Hill shares are trading at above $1 with a 52-week range of $1.03 to $4.32, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $221 million. It has an EPS of more than -$0.70.

