The communication services sector includes companies that offer communication services using fixed-line networks and those that offer wireless access and services. Also, it includes companies that offer internet services, such as access, navigation and internet-related software and services.

The sector didn’t perform well in 2021 and lagged behind the broader market last year as well. For 2023, the sector is also expected to go through similar challenges to what it faced in the past couple of years. Let’s take a look at the five best and worst performing communication services stocks in Feb 2023.

Five Best Performing Communication Services Stocks In Feb 2023

We have taken the February return data of communication services stocks from finviz.com to rank the five best and worst performing communication services stocks in Feb 2023. We have only considered stocks with a market capitalization of more than $10 billion (as of March 1, 2023) for our list of the five best and worst performing communication services stocks in Feb 2023.

These were the five best performing communication services stocks in Feb 2023:

Fox (3%)

Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX) shares are up by almost 10% year-to-date, bringing their one-year return to -16%. As of this writing, Fox shares are trading at above $33.20 with a 52-week range of $28.02 to $42.02, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $17.8 billion. It has a PE ratio of over 12.20 and an EPS of more than $2.70.

Warner Bros Discovery (5%)

Warner Bros Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:WBD) shares are up by almost 56% year-to-date, bringing their one-year return to over -38%. As of this writing, Warner Bros. Discovery shares are trading at above $14.70 with a 52-week range of $8.82 to $27.66, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $37.2 billion. It has an EPS of over -$2.60.

Omnicom Group (6%)

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) shares are up by almost 8% year-to-date, bringing their one-year return to over 15%. As of this writing, Omnicom Group shares are trading at above $87.70 with a 52-week range of $61.31 to $96.52, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $18.2 billion. It has a PE ratio of over 13.50 and an EPS of more than $6.30.

Twilio (11%)

Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) shares are up by almost 41% year-to-date, bringing their one-year return to almost -48%. As of this writing, Twilio shares are trading at above $68.20 with a 52-week range of $41.00 to $176.96, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $13.5 billion. It has an EPS of over -$6.80.

Meta Platforms (15%)

Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:META) shares are up by almost 51% year-to-date, bringing their one-year return to over -3%. As of this writing, Meta Platforms shares are trading at above $182 with a 52-week range of $88.09 to $236.86, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $479 billion. It has a PE ratio of over 21.10 and an EPS of more than $8.50.

Five Worst Performing Communication Services Stocks In Feb 2023

These were the five worst performing communication services stocks in Feb 2023:

Warner Music Group (-12%)

Warner Music Group Corp (NASDAQ:WMG) shares are down by over 14% year-to-date, bringing their one-year return to almost -6%. As of this writing, Warner Music Group shares are trading at above $30 with a 52-week range of $21.57 to $39.31, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $15.9 billion. It has a PE ratio of over 32 and an EPS of more than $0.90.

Electronic Arts (-14%)

Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) shares are down by almost 10% year-to-date, bringing their one-year return to almost -11%. As of this writing, Electronic Arts shares are trading at above $110 with a 52-week range of $109.24 to $142.79, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $30.7 billion. It has a PE ratio of over 29.50 and an EPS of more than $3.70.

Liberty Media (-20%)

Liberty Media Corp (NASDAQ:LSXMK) shares are down by almost 27% year-to-date, bringing their one-year return to over -35%. As of this writing, Liberty Media shares are trading at above $28.70 with a 52-week range of $28.64 to $47.01, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $27.4 billion. It has a PE ratio of over 10.30 and an EPS of more than $2.70.

Match Group (-23%)

Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) shares are down by almost 12% year-to-date, bringing their one-year return to almost -59%. As of this writing, Match Group shares are trading at above $36 with a 52-week range of $36.62 to $114.36, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $10.6 billion. It has a PE ratio of over 30.20 and an EPS of more than $1.20.

Sirius XM Holdings (-26%)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) shares are down by almost 35% year-to-date, bringing their one-year return to almost -39%. As of this writing, Sirius XM Holdings shares are trading at above $3.79 with a 52-week range of $3.77 to $6.85, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $15 billion. It has a PE ratio of over 12.40 and an EPS of more than $0.30.

