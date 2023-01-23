Despite inflation making it hard for the healthcare industry to manage its operating costs, there are a few positives that make this sector attractive to investors. The demand for healthcare is increasing and the healthcare jobs market is improving as well. Both of these factors are expected to help the healthcare industry overcome inflationary pressures. If you are looking to invest in this sector, then to help you select, detailed below are the five best and worst performing healthcare stocks in December 2022.

Five Best Performing Healthcare Stocks In December 2022

We have used the December return data of healthcare stocks from finviz.com to develop this list of the five best and worst performing healthcare stocks in December 2022. We have only considered large-cap healthcare stocks for our list of the five best and worst performing healthcare stocks in December 2022. Here are the five best performing healthcare stocks in December 2022:

Teleflex (7%)

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) shares are down by almost 6% year to date and down over 27% in the last year. As of this writing, Teleflex shares are trading above $235 with a 52-week range of $182.65 to $356.72, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $11 billion. The company posted revenue of more than $2.80 billion in 2021, up from over $2.50 billion in 2020.

Align Technology (7%)

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) shares are up by over 12% year to date but are down by almost 49% in the last year. As of this writing, Align Technology shares are trading above $236 with a 52-week range of $172.05 to $552.00, giving the company a market cap of more than $19.20 billion. The company posted revenue of more than $3.90 billion in 2021, up from over $2.40 billion in 2020.

Universal Health Services (8%)

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) shares are up by almost 4% year to date and up almost 14% in the last year. As of this writing, Universal Health Services shares are trading above $146 with a 52-week range of $82.50 to $158.28, giving the company a market cap of more than $9.30 billion. The company posted revenue of more than $12.60 billion in 2021, up from over $11.50 billion in 2020.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (8%)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) shares are down by almost 4% year to date but are up over 67% in the last year. As of this writing, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals shares are trading above $228 with a 52-week range of $117.58 to $242.97, giving the company a market cap of more than $28.50 billion. The company posted revenue of more than $844 million in 2021, up from over $492 million in 2020.

BeiGene (15%)

Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) shares are up by almost 25% year to date and up over 9% in the last year. As of this writing, BeiGene shares are trading above $275 with a 52-week range of $118.18 to $279.12, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $28.50 billion. The company posted revenue of more than $9.10 billion in 2021, up from over $2.30 billion in 2020.

Five Worst Performing Healthcare Stocks In December 2022

Here are the five worst performing healthcare stocks in December 2022:

Baxter International (-10%)

Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) shares are down by over 14% year to date and down over 49% in the last year. As of this writing, Baxter International shares are trading above $43.60 with a 52-week range of $43.36 to $89.70, giving the company a market cap of more than $22.10 billion. The company posted revenue of more than $12.70 billion in 2021, up from over $11.60 billion in 2020.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (-10%)

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) shares are down by over 5% year to date and down over 32% in the last year. As of this writing, Walgreens Boots Alliance shares are trading above $35 with a 52-week range of $30.39 to $53.46, giving the company a market cap of more than $30.70 billion. The company posted revenue of more than $132 billion in 2021, up from over $121 billion in 2020.

Royalty Pharma (-10%)

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) shares are down by over 3% year to date and down over 2% in the last year. As of this writing, Royalty Pharma shares are trading above $39 with a 52-week range of $36.15 to $44.75, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $23.30 billion.

Bristol Myers Squibb (-10%)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) shares are up by almost 3% year to date and up over 16% in the last year. As of this writing, Bristol Myers Squibb shares are trading above $73.90 with a 52-week range of $61.19 to $81.44, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $153 billion. The company posted revenue of more than $46 billion in 2021, up from over $42 billion in 2020.

Veeva Systems (-15%)

Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) shares are down by almost 2% year to date and down almost 29% in the last year. As of this writing, Veeva Systems shares are trading above $158 with a 52-week range of $151.02 to $239.67, giving the company a market cap of more than $24.90 billion. The company posted revenue of more than $1.80 billion in 2021, up from over $1.40 billion in 2020.

