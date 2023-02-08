Strong earnings and encouraging inflation data helped the S&P 500 to witness its best January since 2019. The S&P 500 gained over 6%, the Dow gained 2.8%, and the Nasdaq Composite jumped almost 11% last month. A positive start to the year is a good sign for the market and investors.

Carson Group’s Ryan Detrick notes that the S&P 500 gained 30% for the year on average when the benchmark index gained more than 5% in January after a negative year. Let’s take a look at the five best and worst performing large-cap stocks in Jan 2023.

Five Best Performing Large-Cap Stocks In Jan 2023

We have taken the January return data of large-cap stocks from finviz.com to rank the five best and worst performing large-cap stocks in Jan 2023. Here are the five best performing large-cap stocks in Jan 2023:

Carnival (42%)

Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) shares are up by almost 31% in the last three months bringing their 12-month return to -49%. As of this writing, Carnival shares are trading at around $10.90 with a 52-week range of $5.43 to $22.12, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $14.70 billion. The company reported revenue of more than $1.30 billion in 2021, compared to over $4.30 billion in 2020.

Paramount Global (45%)

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) shares are up by over 45% in the last three months bringing their 12-month return to -30%. As of this writing, Paramount Global shares are trading at around $24.10 with a 52-week range of $15.29 to $39.21, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $16 billion. The company reported revenue of more than $28 billion in 2021, compared to over $25 billion in 2020.

Warner Bros. Discovery (62%)

Warner Bros Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:WBD) shares are up by over 53% in the last three months bringing their 12-month return to -45%. As of this writing, Warner Bros Discovery shares are trading at around $15.30 with a 52-week range of $8.82 to $31.12, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $37 billion. The company reported revenue of more than $12.10 billion in 2021, compared to over $10.60 billion in 2020.

Lucid Group (73%)

Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ:LCID) shares are down by over 11% in the last three months bringing their 12-month return to -56%. As of this writing, Lucid Group shares are trading at around $11.90 with a 52-week range of $6.09 to $30.12, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $19.50 billion. The company reported revenue of more than $27 million in 2021, compared to over $3.90 million in 2020.

Coinbase Global (86%)

Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN) shares are up by almost 47% in the last three months bringing their 12-month return to -64%. As of this writing, Coinbase Global shares are trading at around $75 with a 52-week range of $31.55 to $217.49, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $16.90 billion. The company reported revenue of more than $7.80 billion in 2021, compared to over $1.20 billion in 2020.

Five Worst Performing Large-Cap Stocks In Jan 2023

Here are the five worst performing large-cap stocks in Jan 2023:

NextEra Energy (-11%)

NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) shares are down by almost 4% in the last three months bringing their 12-month return to almost 1%. As of this writing, NextEra Energy shares are trading at around $75 with a 52-week range of $67.22 to $91.35, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $148 billion. The company reported revenue of more than $21 billion in 2021, compared to over $17 billion in 2020.

Chesapeake Energy (-11%)

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) shares are down by almost 21% in the last three months bringing their 12-month return to over 26%. As of this writing, Chesapeake Energy shares are trading at around $83 with a 52-week range of $64.51 to $107.31, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $11 billion. The company reported revenue of more than $7 billion in 2021, compared to over $4.60 billion in 2020.

Enphase Energy (-14%)

Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) shares are down by over 20% in the last three months bringing their 12-month return to over 54%. As of this writing, Enphase Energy shares are trading at around $225 with a 52-week range of $118.57 to $339.92, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $30 billion. The company reported revenue of more than $1.30 billion in 2021, compared to over $774 million in 2020.

Texas Pacific Land (-17%)

Texas Pacific Land Corp (NYSE:TPL) shares are down by almost 29% in the last three months bringing their 12-month return to over 80%. As of this writing, Texas Pacific Land shares are trading at around $1914 with a 52-week range of $986.01 to $2,739.00, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $15 billion. The company reported revenue of more than $450 million in 2021, compared to over $302 million in 2020.

Northrop Grumman (-19%)

Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC) shares are down by almost 17% in the last three months bringing their 12-month return to over 18%. As of this writing, Northrop Grumman shares are trading at around $442 with a 52-week range of $371.66 to $556.27, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $67 billion. The company reported revenue of more than $35.60 billion in 2021, compared to over $36 billion in 2020.

