After a strong performance in January, the stock market lost pace in the second month of the year. All three major U.S. indexes ended the month in the red as investors had no clear idea whether interest rates would remain high or not.

The S&P 500 slipped 2.61%, the Dow by 4.19%, while the Nasdaq lost 1.11%. The drop, however, is an opportunity for investors to acquire quality stocks at a discount. Let’s take a look at the five best and worst performing mega-cap stocks in Feb 2023.

Five Best Performing Mega-Cap Stocks In Feb 2023

We have taken the Feb return data of mega-cap stocks from finviz.com to rank the five best and worst performing mega-cap stocks in Feb 2023. Here are the five best performing mega-cap stocks in Feb 2023:

PepsiCo (2%)

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) shares are down by almost 8% in the last three months, bringing their one-year return to almost 5%. As of this writing, PepsiCo shares are trading at above $171 with a 52-week range of $153.37 to $186.84, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $238.90 billion.

The company reported revenue of more than $79.40 billion in 2021, compared to over $70.30 billion in 2020.

AbbVie (5%)

AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) shares are down by almost 4% in the last three months, bringing their one-year return to over 3%. As of this writing, AbbVie shares are trading at above $154.80 with a 52-week range of $134.09 to $175.91, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $272.30 billion.

The company reported revenue of more than $56 billion in 2021, compared to over $45 billion in 2020.

NVIDIA (14%)

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) shares are up by over 32% in the last three months, bringing their one-year return to -4%. As of this writing, NVIDIA shares are trading at above $227.40 with a 52-week range of $108.13 to $289.46, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $570 billion.

The company reported revenue of more than $26.90 billion in 2022, compared to over $16.60 billion in 2021.

Meta Platforms (15%)

Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:META) shares are up by almost 44% in the last three months, bringing their one-year return almost -15%. As of this writing, Meta Platforms shares are trading at above $174 with a 52-week range of $88.09 to $236.86, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $453.50 billion.

The company reported revenue of more than $117.90 billion in 2021, compared to over $85.90 billion in 2020.

Tesla (16%)

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) shares are up by over 4% in the last three months, bringing their one-year return to almost -28%. As of this writing, Tesla shares are trading at above $191 with a 52-week range of $101.81 to $384.29, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $650 billion.

The company reported revenue of more than $53.80 billion in 2021, compared to over $31.50 billion in 2020.

Five Worst Performing Mega-Cap Stocks In Feb 2023

Here are the five worst performing mega-cap stocks in Feb 2023:

Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) shares are down by over 3% in the last three months, bringing their one-year return to almost -38%. As of this writing, Amazon shares are trading at above $92 with a 52-week range of $81.43 to $170.83, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $965 billion.

The company reported revenue of more than $469.80 billion in 2021, compared to over $386 billion in 2020.

Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) shares are down by almost 15% in the last three months, bringing their one-year return to -9%. As of this writing, Johnson & Johnson shares are trading at above $152 with a 52-week range of $151.91 to $186.69, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $399.10 billion.

The company reported revenue of more than $93.70 billion in 2021, compared to over $82.50 billion in 2020.

Eli Lilly & Co.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) shares are down by over 15% in the last three months, bringing their one-year return to over 21%. As of this writing, Eli Lilly shares are trading at above $315 with a 52-week range of $254.39 to $384.44, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $295.70 billion.

The company reported revenue of more than $28.30 billion in 2021, compared to over $24.50 billion in 2020.

Alphabet (-4%)

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) shares are down by almost 11% in the last three months, bringing their one-year return to almost -33%. As of this writing, Alphabet shares are trading at above $90.70 with a 52-week range of $83.45 to $144.16, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $1.10 trillion.

The company reported revenue of more than $257.40 billion in 2021, compared to over $182.30 billion in 2020.

Chevron (-10%)

Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) shares are down by over 11% in the last three months, bringing their one-year return to almost 4%. As of this writing, Chevron shares are trading at above $161 with a 52-week range of $132.54 and $189.68, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $306 billion.

The company reported revenue of more than $156 billion in 2021, compared to over $94 billion in 2020.

