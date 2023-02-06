The stock market finished January on a positive note. This is a good sign for investors, who incurred huge losses last year. A drop in the inflation rate helped push the S&P 500 up over 6% last month. A rally in January is generally a good sign for the rest of the year.

According to Ned Davis Research, the S&P 500 rises by 8.6% on average when it posts a gain in the first month. Let’s take a look at the five best and worst performing mega-cap stocks in Jan 2023.

Five Best Performing Mega-Cap Stocks In Jan 2023

We have taken the January return data of mega-cap stocks from finviz.com to rank the five best and worst performing mega-cap stocks in Jan 2023. Here are the five best performing mega-cap stocks in Jan 2023:

Q4 2022 hedge fund letters, conferences and more

Amazon.com (25%)

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) shares are up by over 24% in the last three months, bringing their 12-month return to -28%. As of this writing, Amazon shares are trading at around $109 with a 52-week range of $81.43 to $170.83, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $1 trillion. The company reported revenue of more than $469 billion in 2021, compared to over $386 billion in 2020.

Walt Disney (26%)

Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) shares are up by almost 14% in the last three months, bringing their 12-month return to -20%. As of this writing, Walt Disney shares are trading at around $113 with a 52-week range of $84.07 to $157.50, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $199 billion. The company reported revenue of more than $67 billion in 2021, compared to over $65 billion in 2020.

Meta Platforms (27%)

Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:META) shares are up by almost 108% in the last three months, bringing their 12-month return to -20%. As of this writing, Meta Platforms shares are trading at around $187 with a 52-week range of $88.09 to $242.61, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $407 billion. The company reported revenue of more than $117 billion in 2021, compared to over $85 billion in 2020.

NVIDIA (43%)

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) shares are up by over 53% in the last three months, bringing their 12-month return to -11%. As of this writing, NVIDIA shares are trading at around $214 with a 52-week range of $108.13 to $289.46, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $515 billion. The company reported revenue of more than $26 billion in 2021, compared to over $16 billion in 2020.

Tesla (47%)

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) shares are down by over 9% in the last three months, bringing their 12-month return to -38%. As of this writing, Tesla shares are trading at around $190 with a 52-week range of $101.81 to $384.29, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $570 billion. The company reported revenue of more than $23 billion in 2021, compared to over $31 billion in 2020.

Five Worst Performing Mega-Cap Stocks In Jan 2023

Here are the five worst performing mega-cap stocks in Jan 2023:

UnitedHealth Group (-6%)

UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) shares are down by almost 13% in the last three months, bringing their 12-month return to -2%. As of this writing, UnitedHealth Group shares are trading at around $473 with a 52-week range of $445.74 to $558.10, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $464 billion. The company reported revenue of more than $287 billion in 2021, compared to over $257 billion in 2020.

Eli Lilly & Co. (-6%)

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) shares are down by almost 8% in the last three months, bringing their 12-month return to almost 37%. As of this writing, Eli Lilly shares are trading at around $332 with a 52-week range of $231.87 to $384.44, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $338 billion. The company reported revenue of more than $28 billion in 2021, compared to over $24 billion in 2020.

Johnson & Johnson (-7%)

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) shares are down by over 3% in the last three months, bringing their 12-month return to -4%. As of this writing, Johnson & Johnson shares are trading at around $166 with a 52-week range of $155.72 to $186.69, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $431 billion. The company reported revenue of more than $93 billion in 2021, compared to over $82 billion in 2020.

AbbVie (-9%)

AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) shares are down by almost 1% in the last three months, bringing their 12-month return to almost 3%. As of this writing, AbbVie shares are trading at around $144 with a 52-week range of $134.09 to $175.91, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $259 billion. The company reported revenue of more than $56 billion in 2021, compared to over $45 billion in 2020.

Pfizer (-14%)

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) shares are down by over 6% in the last three months, bringing their 12-month return to -16%. As of this writing, Pfizer shares are trading at around $44 with a 52-week range of $41.45 to $56.32, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $246 billion. The company reported revenue of more than $81 billion in 2021, compared to over $41 billion in 2020.

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here