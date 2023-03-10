Mid-cap stocks offer a balance between stability and growth prospects. On the one hand, they offer better growth prospects than large-cap stocks, and on the other, they carry lower risk and more stability than small-cap companies.

As per the data from Hennessy Funds, the S&P MidCap 400 index has outperformed the S&P 500 and the S&P SmallCap 600 for most of the past 20 years. So, if you are also planning to invest in mid-cap stocks, then to help you select, detailed below are the five best and worst performing mid-cap stocks in February 2023.

Five Best Performing Mid-Cap Stocks In February 2023

We have taken the February return data of mid-cap stocks from finviz.com to develop this list of the five best and worst performing mid-cap stocks in February 2023. We have used the market capitalization data as of March 1, 2023, to select the mid-cap stocks. Here are the five best performing mid-cap stocks in February 2023:

International Seaways (36%)

Founded in 1999, this company deals in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. International Seaways Inc (NYSE:INSW) shares are up by almost 39% year-to-date, bringing their one-year return to almost 186%.

As of this writing, International Seaways shares are trading at above $52.70 with a 52-week range of $15.79 to $53.25, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $2.5 billion.

Lions Gate Entertainment Class A (36%)

Founded in 1987, this company is a global content platform that offers films, television series and digital products. Lions Gate Entertainment Corp (NYSE:LGF.A) shares are up by over 83% year-to-date, bringing their one-year return to over -32%.

As of this writing, Lions Gate Entertainment shares are trading at above $10 with a 52-week range of $5.46 to $16.75, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $2.2 billion.

Intapp (36%)

Founded in 2000, this company offers industry-specific, cloud-based software solutions. Intapp Inc (NASDAQ:INTA) shares are up by over 66% year-to-date, bringing their one-year return to over 71%.

As of this writing, Intapp shares are trading at above $41 with a 52-week range of $13.52 to $42.11, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $2.6 billion.

Hims & Hers Health (45%)

Founded in 2017, it is a telehealth consultation platform. Hims & Hers Health Inc (NYSE:HIMS) shares are up by over 54% year-to-date, bringing their one-year return to almost 118%.

As of this writing, Hims & Hers Health shares are trading at above $9.80 with a 52-week range of $2.72 to $12.04, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $2 billion.

NeoGenomics (46%)

Founded in 1998, it is a clinical laboratory company that deals in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) shares are up by almost 95% year-to-date, bringing their one-year return to almost 1%.

As of this writing, NeoGenomics shares are trading at above $18 with a 52-week range of $6.00 to $18.96, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $2.3 billion.

Five Worst Performing Mid-Cap Stocks In February 2023

Here are the five worst performing mid-cap stocks in February 2023:

Thoughtworks Holding (-33%)

Founded in 1993, it is a global technology consultancy. Thoughtworks Holding Inc (NASDAQ:TWKS) shares are down by over 21% year-to-date, bringing their one-year return to -57%. As of this writing, Thoughtworks Holding shares are trading at above $7.90 with a 52-week range of $6.57 to $22.29, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $2.4 billion.

Vicor (-34%)

Founded in 1981, this company develops and markets modular power components. Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR) shares are down by almost 19% year-to-date, bringing their one-year return to -43%.

As of this writing, Vicor shares are trading at above $44.30 with a 52-week range of $38.71 to $82.40, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $1.8 billion.

Lumen Technologies (-36%)

Founded in 1930, this company provides communications, network services, security, cloud solutions, voice and managed services. Lumen Technologies Inc (NYSE:LUMN) shares are down by over 42% year-to-date, bringing their one-year return to -71%.

As of this writing, Lumen Technologies shares are trading at above $3 with a 52-week range of $2.99 to $12.54, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $3.1 billion.

Wayfair (-36%)

Founded in 2002, it is an online home furnishing store. Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) shares are up by over 17% year-to-date, bringing their one-year return to -68%.

As of this writing, Wayfair shares are trading at above $38 with a 52-week range of $28.11 to $130.58, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $4.1 billion.

Lyft (-38%)

Founded in 2007, this company manages an online social rideshare community platform. LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT) shares are down by over 11% year-to-date, bringing their one-year return to -74%.

As of this writing, Lyft shares are trading at above $9.60 with a 52-week range of $9.52 to $40.46, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $3.5 billion.

