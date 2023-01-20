Mid-cap stocks are proving to be an attractive investment option over the past few years. In fact, the S&P MidCap 400 index has performed better than the S&P 500 and the S&P SmallCap 600 index for most of the past 20 years (through 2015), according to a report by S&P Global. Going forward, most analysts are expecting a good show from quality mid-cap stocks in 2023. Let’s take a look at the five best and worst performing mid-cap stocks in Q4 2022.

Five Best Performing Mid-Cap Stocks In Q4 2022

We have taken the fourth quarter 2022 return numbers of mid-cap stocks from finviz.com to rank the five best and worst performing mid-cap stocks in Q4 2022. Here are the five best performing mid-cap stocks in Q4 2022:

Q4 2022 hedge fund letters, conferences and more

Prometheus Biosciences (86%)

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in San Diego, Calif., this company focuses on developing therapeutics and companion diagnostics for gastroenterology and autoimmune diseases. Prometheus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:RXDX) shares are up by almost 9% year to date and up almost 251% in the last year.

As of this writing, Prometheus Biosciences shares are trading above $122 with a 52-week range of $21.50 to $122.75, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $5.5 billion.

Vaxcyte (100%)

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in San Carlos, Calif., this company develops vaccines for infectious diseases. Vaxcyte Inc (NASDAQ:PCVX) shares are down by over 7% year to date but are up by over 152% in the last year.

As of this writing, Vaxcyte shares are trading above $44 with a 52-week range of $16.78 to $49.31, giving the company a market cap of more than $3.5 billion.

Maxar Technologies (176%)

Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Westminster, Colo., this company provides space technology solutions. Maxar Technologies Inc (NYSE:MAXR) shares are down by almost 1% year to date and up by over 89% in the last year.

As of this writing, Maxar Technologies shares are trading above $51 with a 52-week range of $17.51 to $51.93, giving the company a market cap of more than $3.8 billion.

Immunovant (218%)

Founded in 2018 and headquartered in New York City, this company focuses on treatments to enable normal lives for patients with autoimmune diseases. Immunovant Inc (NASDAQ:IMVT) shares are down by almost 2% year to date but are up by over 150% in the last year.

As of this writing, Immunovant shares are trading above $16.90 with a 52-week range of $3.15 to $20.24, giving the company a market cap of more than $2.3 billion.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (347%)

Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Fort Washington, Pa., this company develops therapeutic candidates for treating cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MDGL) shares are up by almost 4% year to date and up over 340% in the last year.

As of this writing, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals shares are trading above $300 with a 52-week range of $52.33 to $315.45, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $5 billion.

Five Worst Performing Mid-Cap Stocks In Q4 2022

Here are the five worst performing mid-cap stocks in Q4 2022:

Applovin (-46%)

Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Palo Alto, Calif., this company operates as a mobile marketing platform. Applovin Corp (NASDAQ:APP) shares are up by almost 2% year to date but are down by almost 85% in the last year.

As of this writing, Applovin shares are trading above $10.40 with a 52-week range of $9.14 to $76.38, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $4 billion.

Affirm Holdings (-48%)

Founded in 2012 and headquartered in San Francisco, this company provides a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce. Affirm Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AFRM) shares are up by over 34% year to date but are down by over 79% in the last year.

As of this writing, Affirm Holdings shares are trading above $12.90 with a 52-week range of $8.62 to $83.57, giving the company a market cap of more than $3.8 billion.

Guardant Health (-50%)

Founded in 2021 and headquartered in Palo Alto, Calif., it is a precision oncology company that deals in the treatment of cancer. Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) shares are up by almost 18% year to date but are down by over 56% in the last year.

As of this writing, Guardant Health shares are trading $32 with a 52-week range of $24.63 to $78.34, giving the company a market cap of more than $3.1 billion.

Rogers (-51%)

Founded in 1832 and headquartered in Chandler, Ariz., this company makes and sells engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. Rogers Corp (NYSE:ROG) shares are up by almost 10% year to date but are down by over 52% in the last year.

As of this writing, Rogers shares are trading above $130 with a 52-week range of $98.45 to $274.51, giving the company a market cap of more than $2.4 billion.

Rumble (-51%)

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in New York City, it is an online neutral video platform. Rumble Inc (NASDAQ:RUM) shares are up by almost 68% year to date but are down by almost 21% in the last year.

As of this writing, Rumble shares are trading above $9.55 with a 52-week range of $5.81 to $18.52, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $3.7 billion.

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here