Small-cap stocks are expected to perform well this year. The Bank of America Securities, in fact, is asking investors to consider small caps this year to hedge against a declining market. The firm expects small-caps to offer 12% over the next 10 years, compared to just 5% from the large-cap S&P 500 over the same time period. Let’s take a look at the five best and worst performing small-cap stocks in Jan 2023.

Five Best Performing Small-Cap Stocks In Jan 2023

We have taken the January return data of small-cap stocks from finviz.com to rank the five best and worst performing small-cap stocks in Jan 2023. Here are the five best performing small-cap stocks in Jan 2023:

Q4 2022 hedge fund letters, conferences and more

Theseus Pharmaceuticals (182%)

Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:THRX) shares are up by almost 93% in the last three months bringing their 12-month return to over 15%. As of this writing, Theseus Pharmaceuticals shares are trading at around $11.50 with a 52-week range of $4.01 to $15.21, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $470 million.

Vaxxinity (185%)

Vaxxinity Inc (NASDAQ:VAXX) shares are up by almost 85% in the last three months bringing their 12-month return to -54%. As of this writing, Vaxxinity shares are trading at around $2.80 with a 52-week range of $1.24 to $8.35, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $350 million. The company reported revenue of more than $65k in 2021, down from over $557k in 2020.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (207%)

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (NASDAQ:FFIE) shares are up by almost 10% in the last three months bringing their 12-month return to -85%. As of this writing, Faraday Future Intelligent Electric shares are trading at around $0.69 with a 52-week range of $0.245 to $7.85, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $410 million.

BigBear.ai (409%)

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc (NYSE:BBAI) shares are up by over 342% in the last three months bringing their 12-month return to almost 5%. As of this writing, BigBear.ai shares are trading at around $4.70 with a 52-week range of $0.58 to $16.12, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $600 million. The company reported revenue of more than $145 million in 2021.

Motorsport Games (792%)

Motorsport Games Inc (NASDAQ:MSGM) shares are up by almost 45% in the last three months bringing their 12-month return to -69%. As of this writing, Motorsport Games shares are trading at around $12.50 with a 52-week range of $2.01 to $49.50, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $40 million. The company reported revenue of more than $15 million in 2021, down from over $19 million in 2020.

Five Worst Performing Small-Cap Stocks In Jan 2023

Here are the five worst performing small-cap stocks in Jan 2023:

Alvarium Tiedemann Holdings (-33%)

Alvarium Tiedemann Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ALTI) shares are down by over 22% in the last three months bringing their 12-month return to -21%. As of this writing, Alvarium Tiedemann Holdings shares are trading at around $8.10 with a 52-week range of $5.54 to $28.49, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $875 million.

Enovix (-34%)

Enovix Corp (NASDAQ:ENVX) shares are down by over 39% in the last three months bringing their 12-month return to almost -45%. As of this writing, Enovix shares are trading at around $8.20 with a 52-week range of $6.50 to $26.30, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $1.20 billion.

Fate Therapeutics (-37%)

Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) shares are down by almost 73% in the last three months bringing their 12-month return to almost -84%. As of this writing, Fate Therapeutics shares are trading at around $6.10 with a 52-week range of $4.02 to $43.12, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $600 million. The company reported revenue of more than $55 million in 2021, up from over $31 million in 2020.

Dragonfly Energy Holdings (-41%)

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:DFLI) shares are down by over 10% in the last three months bringing their 12-month return to -21%. As of this writing, Dragonfly Energy Holdings shares are trading at around $7.50 with a 52-week range of $6.71 to $28.75, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $340 million. The company reported revenue of more than $78 million in 2021, up from over $47 million in 2020.

FiscalNote Holdings (-46%)

FiscalNote Holdings Inc (NYSE:NOTE) shares are down by almost 32% in the last three months bringing their 12-month return to -64%. As of this writing, FiscalNote Holdings shares are trading at around $3.40 with a 52-week range of $3.22 to $12.30, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $460 million. The company reported revenue of more than $82 million in 2021.

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here