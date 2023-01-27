The fourth quarter of 2022 was relatively better for the stock markets, with the S&P 500 up over 7% (its only positive quarterly return for the year). Similarly, small cap stocks (Russell 2000 Index) also ended the fourth quarter with a return of 6.2%, but it wasn’t enough to save the index from its worst annual performance since 2008. Let’s take a look at the five best and worst performing small-cap stocks in Q4 2022.

Five Best Performing Small-Cap Stocks In Q4 2022

We have taken the December return data of small-cap stocks from finviz.com to rank the five best and worst performing small-cap stocks in Q4 2022. Here are the five best performing small-cap stocks in Q4 2022:

Q4 2022 hedge fund letters, conferences and more

Rayonier Advanced Materials (205%)

Founded in 1926 and headquartered in Jacksonville, Fla., this company sells cellulose products used in cellphones, computer screens, filters, and pharmaceuticals. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc (NYSE:RYAM) shares are down by over 36% year to date bringing their 12-month return to a little over 1%.

As of this writing, Rayonier Advanced Materials shares are trading at around $6.10 with a 52-week range of $2.44 to $9.84, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $383 million.

Viking Therapeutics (246%)

Founded in 2012 and headquartered in San Diego, Calif., this company develops novel therapies for patients suffering from metabolic and endocrine disorders. Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VKTX) shares are down by over 9% year to date bringing their 12-month return to over 142%.

As of this writing, Viking Therapeutics shares are trading at around $8.60 with a 52-week range of $2.02 to $9.62, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $660 million.

Summit Therapeutics (257%)

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Abingdon, the UK, this company discovers, develops and sells antibiotic medicines. Summit Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SMMT) shares are down by almost 13% year to date bringing their 12-month return to over 85%.

As of this writing, Summit Therapeutics shares are trading at around $3.70 with a 52-week range of $0.66 to $5.78, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $835 million.

PDS Biotechnology (344%)

Founded in 2019 and headquartered in Princeton, N.J., this company develops clinical-stage immunotherapies to treat early- and late-stage cancers. PDS Biotechnology Corp (NASDAQ:PDSB) shares are down by over 27% year to date bringing their 12-month return to over 101%.

As of this writing, PDS Biotechnology shares are trading at around $9.40 with a 52-week range of $2.89 to $13.65, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $267 million.

Nine Energy Service (450%)

Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, this company offers completion services with a focus on unconventional oil and gas resource development. Nine Energy Service Inc (NYSE:NINE) shares are down by over 8% year to date bringing their 12-month return to over 980%.

As of this writing, Nine Energy Service shares are trading at around $13.50 with a 52-week range of $1.04 to $17.10, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $413 million.

Five Worst Performing Small-Cap Stocks In Q4 2022

Here are the five worst performing small-cap stocks in Q4 2022:

Carvana (-77%)

Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Tempe, Ariz., it is an eCommerce platform that deals in used cars. Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA) shares are up by almost 36% year to date bringing their 12-month return to -95%.

As of this writing, Carvana shares are trading at above $6.60 with a 52-week range of $3.55 to $167.00, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $1.20 billion.

Silvergate Capital (-77%)

Founded in 1988 and headquartered in La Jolla, Calif., this company offers banking and loan services. Silvergate Capital Corp (NYSE:SI) shares are down by almost 17% year to date bringing their 12-month return to -84%.

As of this writing, Silvergate Capital shares are trading at around $14.80 with a 52-week range of $10.81 to $162.65, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $451 million.

TuSimple Holdings (-78%)

Founded in 2015 and headquartered in San Diego, this company develops autonomous technology for semi-trucks. Tusimple Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TSP) shares are up by over 21% year to date bringing their 12-month return to -87%.

As of this writing, TuSimple Holdings shares are trading at around $1.90 with a 52-week range of $1.2300 to $20.2799, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $440 million.

Cano Health (-84%)

Founded in 2009 and headquartered in Miami, Fla., this company operates primary care centers and supports affiliated medical practices. Cano Health Inc (NYSE:CANO) shares are down by over 10% year to date bringing their 12-month return to -76%.

As of this writing, Cano Health shares are trading at around $1.20 with a 52-week range of $0.9801 to $9.7500, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $580 million.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (-97%)

Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Canton, Ohio, this company leverages the power and popularity of professional football players. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Co (NASDAQ:HOFV) shares are up by over 72% year to date bringing their 12-month return to -41%.

As of this writing, Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment shares are trading at around $13.80 with a 52-week range of $7.36 to $28.37, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $81 million.

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here