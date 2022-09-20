Flashing Bull Signal Could Boost PayPal Stock

PayPal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ PYPL) has managed to rebound slightly from its June 30 roughly five-year low of $67.58, though it remains down nearly 66% year-over-year. However, a historically bullish trendline could help the security break above recent pressure at the $100 mark.

More specifically, PayPal stock just came within one standard deviation of its 40-day moving average. According to data from Schaeffer's Senior Quantitative Analyst Rocky White, at least five similar signals have occurred in the past three years. The equity enjoyed a positive return one month later in 75% of those cases, averaging an 8.7% gain for that period. From its current perch, a move of similar magnitude would put PYPL near $102.72.

An unwinding of pessimism could provide tailwinds as well. At the International Securities Exchange (ISE), Cboe Options Exchange (CBOE), and NASDAQ OMX PHLX (PHLX), PayPal stock sports a 10-day put/call volume ratio of 0.85, which stands higher than 98% of readings from the past year. In other words, while calls outpace puts on an overall basis, call volume is running at a higher-than-usual volume.

Now could be a good time to speculate with options, too, as the security's Schaeffer's Volatility Scorecard (SVS) sits at an elevated 98 out of 100. This indicates the security has exceeded volatility expectations during the past year.

Whoever coined the expression that patience is a virtue probably never invested money in the equity markets. It can be excruciating to see a stock's price plummet. And that's particularly true when the stock was possibly at all-time highs just one year ago.

Here's the good news. In some cases, the reasons you liked the stock still exist. If that's true, then there's reason to believe that the stock price may recover.

The bad news is there's no way to know for sure when that will be. And anyone who says they do is not telling you the truth.

So what's an investor to do? We believe the answer is to be selective. And right now that means looking at best-in-class stocks that are built to ride out recessions.

In this special presentation, we'll give you seven stocks to consider as you look for safe stocks that give you an opportunity for growth and that pay a dividend for good measure. Here are the 7 recession-proof stocks that will let you wait out this bear market.

View the "10 Recession-Proof Stocks That Will Let You Wait Out the Bear".