Fleet of hydrogen passenger trains begins service in Germany

S&P 500   4,150.62 (+0.53%)
DOW   33,051.16 (+0.43%)
QQQ   315.11 (+0.32%)
AAPL   166.47 (-0.45%)
MSFT   275.64 (-0.29%)
META   163.37 (+1.40%)
GOOGL   114.25 (+0.34%)
AMZN   134.15 (+0.40%)
TSLA   903.70 (+1.61%)
NVDA   171.57 (-0.14%)
NIO   19.10 (+4.43%)
BABA   93.36 (+3.93%)
AMD   92.41 (-0.09%)
T   17.90 (-0.89%)
MU   58.03 (+0.29%)
CGC   3.80 (+10.47%)
F   15.55 (+1.50%)
GE   76.54 (+0.58%)
DIS   116.31 (+1.26%)
AMC   9.35 (-2.20%)
PYPL   95.31 (+2.26%)
PFE   47.83 (-0.37%)
NFLX   231.73 (+3.20%)
S&P 500   4,150.62 (+0.53%)
DOW   33,051.16 (+0.43%)
QQQ   315.11 (+0.32%)
AAPL   166.47 (-0.45%)
MSFT   275.64 (-0.29%)
META   163.37 (+1.40%)
GOOGL   114.25 (+0.34%)
AMZN   134.15 (+0.40%)
TSLA   903.70 (+1.61%)
NVDA   171.57 (-0.14%)
NIO   19.10 (+4.43%)
BABA   93.36 (+3.93%)
AMD   92.41 (-0.09%)
T   17.90 (-0.89%)
MU   58.03 (+0.29%)
CGC   3.80 (+10.47%)
F   15.55 (+1.50%)
GE   76.54 (+0.58%)
DIS   116.31 (+1.26%)
AMC   9.35 (-2.20%)
PYPL   95.31 (+2.26%)
PFE   47.83 (-0.37%)
NFLX   231.73 (+3.20%)
S&P 500   4,150.62 (+0.53%)
DOW   33,051.16 (+0.43%)
QQQ   315.11 (+0.32%)
AAPL   166.47 (-0.45%)
MSFT   275.64 (-0.29%)
META   163.37 (+1.40%)
GOOGL   114.25 (+0.34%)
AMZN   134.15 (+0.40%)
TSLA   903.70 (+1.61%)
NVDA   171.57 (-0.14%)
NIO   19.10 (+4.43%)
BABA   93.36 (+3.93%)
AMD   92.41 (-0.09%)
T   17.90 (-0.89%)
MU   58.03 (+0.29%)
CGC   3.80 (+10.47%)
F   15.55 (+1.50%)
GE   76.54 (+0.58%)
DIS   116.31 (+1.26%)
AMC   9.35 (-2.20%)
PYPL   95.31 (+2.26%)
PFE   47.83 (-0.37%)
NFLX   231.73 (+3.20%)
S&P 500   4,150.62 (+0.53%)
DOW   33,051.16 (+0.43%)
QQQ   315.11 (+0.32%)
AAPL   166.47 (-0.45%)
MSFT   275.64 (-0.29%)
META   163.37 (+1.40%)
GOOGL   114.25 (+0.34%)
AMZN   134.15 (+0.40%)
TSLA   903.70 (+1.61%)
NVDA   171.57 (-0.14%)
NIO   19.10 (+4.43%)
BABA   93.36 (+3.93%)
AMD   92.41 (-0.09%)
T   17.90 (-0.89%)
MU   58.03 (+0.29%)
CGC   3.80 (+10.47%)
F   15.55 (+1.50%)
GE   76.54 (+0.58%)
DIS   116.31 (+1.26%)
AMC   9.35 (-2.20%)
PYPL   95.31 (+2.26%)
PFE   47.83 (-0.37%)
NFLX   231.73 (+3.20%)

Fleet of hydrogen passenger trains begins service in Germany

Wed., August 24, 2022 | The Associated Press


A hydrogen-powered regional train stands at Bremervoerde station, Germany, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. In the fight against climate change, 14 hydrogen trains are to replace the current diesel trains. In Bremervoerde, a trial operation with two prototypes ran successfully between fall 2018 and February 2020. (Sina Schuldt/dpa via AP)

BERLIN (AP) — German officials launched what they say is the world's first fleet of hydrogen-powered passenger trains Wednesday, replacing 15 diesel trains that previously operated on nonelectrified tracks in the state of Lower Saxony.

The 14 trains use hydrogen fuel cells to generate electricity that powers the engines. The German government has backed expanding the use of hydrogen as a clean alternative to fossil fuels.

State governor Stephan Weil said the 93-million-euro ($92 million) project was an “excellent example” for Lower Saxony's efforts to make its economy greener.

The trains manufactured by French company Alstom are operated by regional rail company LNVG on routes between the northern towns of Cuxhaven, Bremerhaven, Bremervoerde and Buxtehude.

Alstom says the Coradia iLint trains have a range of up to 1,000 kilometers (621 miles) and a maximum speed of 140 kph (87 mph). By using hydrogen produced with renewable energy the trains will save 1.6 million liters (more than 422,000 gallons) of diesel fuel a year.

The hydrogen is currently produced as a byproduct in chemical processes, but German specialty gas company Linde plans to manufacture it locally using only renewable energy within three years.

7 Mid-Cap Stocks That Can be the Perfect Fit at Any Time

Mid-cap stocks are defined as those of companies that have a market capitalization (market cap) between $2 billion and $10 billion. This is a class of stocks that can offer solid growth and value. However, mid-cap stocks can be overlooked by even the most experienced investors.

One of the advantages of owning mid-cap stocks is diversification. Large-cap stocks can mitigate much of the volatility in the market, but they also can limit the upside growth. Small-cap stocks may offer strong growth potential, but they may not be a good choice for investors with a low-risk tolerance. By contrast, the right mid-cap stocks can be a Goldilocks alternative.

In this presentation, we're analyzing seven mid-cap stocks that are showing a nice mix of growth and value. The stocks cover a variety of sectors, and there are stocks for investors of all styles.

View the "7 Mid-Cap Stocks That Can be the Perfect Fit at Any Time".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastFantasy Football Strategy With Your Stock Portfolio

Strategy for maintaining your portfolio value while still making withdrawals to pay your life expenses. And most importantly, avoiding big losses.

Listen Now to Fantasy Football Strategy With Your Stock Portfolio

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.