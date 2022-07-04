Flight cancellations ease slightly as July 4 weekend ends













DALLAS (AP) — Travelers flying home from July Fourth getaways faced flight delays Monday, but airlines were canceling fewer flights than in the days leading up to the holiday weekend.

Airlines had canceled more than 2,200 U.S. flights, and another 23,000 were delayed, since holiday weekend travel picked up on Thursday.

Airports were packed.

More than 9 million flyers flocked to U.S. airports between Thursday and Sunday, peaking at 2.49 million, a pandemic-era record, on Friday, according to figures from the Transportation Security Administration.

By early Monday afternoon on the East Coast, more than 1,300 U.S. flights had been delayed and nearly 200 canceled, according to FlightAware.

The good news: Those numbers were down sharply from recent days.

Flying during the peak vacation season has always been challenging. Big crowds and summer thunderstorms can quickly overwhelm an airline's operations. That has been compounded this summer by shortages of pilots and other workers.

“It's not just in North America, it's everywhere,” said John Grant, an analyst for OAG, a travel-date provider based in the United Kingdom. “It's a combination of available resources and demand picking up much more quickly than anyone anticipated.”

Grant said labor shortages in Europe and North America have affected airlines, their suppliers including caterers and aircraft fuelers, airports and air traffic controllers. He sees no reason to think the situation will improve anytime this summer.

In the U.S., the rate of cancellations over the last two weeks is up 59% from the same period in 2019, before the pandemic, likely due to a combination of weather, staffing shortages and air-traffic issues.

However, the rate of delayed flights is only slightly worse than it was in the last summer before the pandemic — 19.7% then, 21.5% now, according to FlightAware numbers.

While some of the disruption was due to bad weather, especially along the East Coast for part of the weekend, airlines also made unforced errors.

American Airlines accidentally dropped pilot assignments for thousands of flights in July because of a glitch in its scheduling program. A spokesman for the airline said Monday that the problem had been fixed and crew assignments had been restored for “the vast majority” of flights. He said the issue had no effect on July Fourth travel.

Ed Sicher, the new president of the union representing American's pilots, said the airline had disregarded their contract by unilaterally reassigning pilots to about 80% of the affected flights.

How should you be investing in 2022? It's a near certainty that the Fed will continue to pursue a more hawkish monetary policy for the rest of 2022. And right now the market is expecting interest rate increases to start in March 2022.

The thought that the Fed will take aggressive measures to combat inflation is still weighing on growth-minded investors? After all, stocks still look like the place to be.

If you're an investor looking to maximize your growth this year, you should first make sure you have a base of blue-chip stocks. These stocks can deliver solid returns no matter how the broader market goes. However, after that, you should still have your eyes on growth. And mid-cap stocks may be just the place to look.

Mid-cap stocks are defined by companies with a market capitalization between $2 billion and $10 billion. These companies are still in the growth phase so they're putting their profits to work in growing their business.

The recent market sell-off has put many of these stocks at attractive points. And while many of them still don't qualify as oversold by technical measures, they are offering significant upside at their current price points.

At some point the Fed is likely to get serious about whipping inflation. When it does, investors will become even more selective than they already are. By investing in these mid-cap stocks, you can stay one step ahead of whatever comes next.