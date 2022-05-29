Flight cancellations pile up on busy Memorial Day weekend

×
S&P 500   4,158.24
DOW   33,212.96
QQQ   309.10
A look at big US legal settlements amid Surfside's $1B deal
3 Stocks Under $2 That Will More Than Double in the Next 12 Months, According to Wall Street
Sri Lanka police tear gas protesters opposed to president
Air travelers face cancellations over Memorial Day weekend
Beijing, Shanghai ease COVID restrictions as outbreaks fade
How San Diego secured its water supply, at a cost
Florida gallery owner charged with peddling fake art pieces
S&P 500   4,158.24
DOW   33,212.96
QQQ   309.10
A look at big US legal settlements amid Surfside's $1B deal
3 Stocks Under $2 That Will More Than Double in the Next 12 Months, According to Wall Street
Sri Lanka police tear gas protesters opposed to president
Air travelers face cancellations over Memorial Day weekend
Beijing, Shanghai ease COVID restrictions as outbreaks fade
How San Diego secured its water supply, at a cost
Florida gallery owner charged with peddling fake art pieces
S&P 500   4,158.24
DOW   33,212.96
QQQ   309.10
A look at big US legal settlements amid Surfside's $1B deal
3 Stocks Under $2 That Will More Than Double in the Next 12 Months, According to Wall Street
Sri Lanka police tear gas protesters opposed to president
Air travelers face cancellations over Memorial Day weekend
Beijing, Shanghai ease COVID restrictions as outbreaks fade
How San Diego secured its water supply, at a cost
Florida gallery owner charged with peddling fake art pieces
S&P 500   4,158.24
DOW   33,212.96
QQQ   309.10
A look at big US legal settlements amid Surfside's $1B deal
3 Stocks Under $2 That Will More Than Double in the Next 12 Months, According to Wall Street
Sri Lanka police tear gas protesters opposed to president
Air travelers face cancellations over Memorial Day weekend
Beijing, Shanghai ease COVID restrictions as outbreaks fade
How San Diego secured its water supply, at a cost
Florida gallery owner charged with peddling fake art pieces

Flight cancellations pile up on busy Memorial Day weekend

Sunday, May 29, 2022 | The Associated Press


Travelers queue up move through the north security checkpoint in the main terminal of Denver International Airport, Thursday, May 26, 2022, in Denver. Airline travelers are not only facing sticker shock this Memorial Day weekend, the kick off to the summer travel season, but they're also battling a pileup of flight cancellations. More than 1,000 flights were canceled as of Saturday afternoon, May 28, according to flight tracking website FlightAware, after 2,300 cancellations on Friday. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

ATLANTA (AP) — Hundreds of flights worldwide were cancelled by midday Sunday, adding to the mounting number of scrubbed flights during the busy Memorial Day holiday weekend in the U.S.

Just over 1,000 flights had been canceled as of 11 a.m. EDT Saturday, according to flight tracking website FlightAware. That followed more than 2,300 cancellations Friday and another 1,500 on Saturday.

More than 250 of Sunday's cancellations involved aircraft scheduled to fly to or from U.S. cities.

Delta Air Lines cancelled the most flights among major U.S. airlines, with more than 250 flights, or 9% of its operations, eliminated Saturday. More than 140 Delta flights were canceled by mid-day Sunday, according to FlightAware.

Saturday’s cancellations were due to bad weather and “air traffic control actions,” Atlanta-based Delta said in an email to The Associated Press, noting it’s trying to cancel flights at least 24 hours in advance of the Memorial Day weekend.

Delta announced on its website on Thursday that from July 1 to Aug. 7, it would reduce service by about 100 daily departures, primarily in parts of the U.S. and Latin America that Delta frequently serves.

“More than any time in our history, the various factors currently impacting our operation — weather and air traffic control, vendor staffing, increased COVID case rates contributing to higher-than-planned unscheduled absences in some work groups — are resulting in an operation that isn’t consistently up to the standards Delta has set for the industry in recent years,” Delta’s Chief Customer Experience Officer Allison Ausband said in a post.

Airlines and tourist destinations are anticipating huge crowds this summer as travel restrictions ease and pandemic fatigue overcomes lingering fear of contracting COVID-19 during travel.

Many forecasters believe the number of travelers will match or even surpass pre-pandemic levels. However, airlines have thousands fewer employees than they did in 2019, and that has, at times, contributed to widespread flight cancellations.


People who are only now booking travel for the summer are experiencing the sticker shock.

Domestic airline fares for summer are averaging more than $400 for a round trip, 24% higher than this time in 2019, before the pandemic, and a robust 45% higher than a year ago, according to travel-data firm Hopper.


7 Dividend Stocks to Buy When Safety is Your Top Priority

Capital preservation is an important objective for every investor. It's famously summed up by Warren Buffett who says his first rule of investing is to not lose money. And his second rule is to remember the first. When a bull market is racing higher, investors tend to get more aggressive. This means buying growth stocks. And in some cases these companies may not yet be generating a profit at all much less paying out a dividend.

Speculative investors would argue that the risk is worth it since, according to S&P Global, approximately two-thirds of the total return for the S&P 500 index in the last 100 years was due to capital appreciation. The other one-third comes from dividends. And when markets make a move downward, investors are seeking to hedge losses wherever they can. That's where dividend stocks come in.

In this special presentation, we're analyzing seven dividend stocks that investors can look for when they're looking for safety from market volatility. These dividends are safe and likely to continue to rise on a yearly basis.



View the "7 Dividend Stocks to Buy When Safety is Your Top Priority".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.