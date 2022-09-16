50% OFF
S&P 500   3,901.35
DOW   30,961.82
QQQ   291.10
Has 3M Reached the Point of Being so Bad It's Good?
At 10%, Is Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Worth It? 
3 Traits that Turn a Side Hustle into Wealth
Why Medical Products Maker Repligen May Be A Potential Buy
Murphy USA Outperforming Other Mid-caps, But Is It A Buy Now?
2 Reasons Netflix Might Have Just Bottomed Out
Biden: Tentative railway labor deal reached, averting strike
Flights disrupted as French air traffic controllers walk out

Fri., September 16, 2022 | The Associated Press

A traveler pulls her trolley Friday, Sept. 16, 2022 at Roissy Charles de Gaulle airport, north of Paris. Many domestic and some international flights were canceled in France Friday as air traffic controllers went on a national strike over pay and recruitment issues. French civil aviation authority DGAC warned that domestic traffic would be "severely disrupted" with many flights canceled and other experiencing long delays. Travelers have been advised to postpone their trip if possible. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)

PARIS (AP) — Many domestic and some international flights were canceled in France Friday as air traffic controllers went on a national strike over pay and recruitment issues.

French civil aviation authority DGAC warned that domestic traffic would be “severely disrupted” with many flights canceled and other experiencing long delays. Travelers have been advised to postpone their trip if possible.

Air France said it has canceled 55% of its short- and medium-haul flights and 10% of its long-haul flights. The company could not rule out further delays and last-minute cancellations, it said in a statement.

Other companies operating in France, including Ryanair, Easyjet and Volotea, have also canceled flights.

France's main union of air traffic controllers, the SNCTA, called the one-day strike to demand higher pay amid soaring inflation and demanding more staff to be hired in the coming years.

7 Dividend Aristocrats to Help You Take the Bite Out of the Bear

Investing in a bull market is fun and relatively easy. When the major indexes are hitting new highs seemingly every day, it's easy to find stocks to buy. By contrast, investing in a bear market may not be as enjoyable. But it's necessary, and when you have a strategy it doesn't have to be hard.

One timeless bear market strategy is to buy dividend stocks. And for investors looking to take even more risk out of this strategy, investors can elect to buy a group of stocks known as dividend aristocrats. These are companies that have a history of issuing, and growing, its dividend year – after year – after year. In fact, to be a member of this exclusive group, a company must have increased its dividend every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

In this special presentation, we'll analyze seven dividend aristocrats who are giving investors a good balance between growth and value. This makes them strong additions to your portfolio as part of a defensive strategy to weather a recession.

Here are 7 dividend aristocrats that can help your portfolio thrive in a bear market.

View the "7 Dividend Aristocrats to Help You Take the Bite Out of the Bear".

