Flotilla from Sri Lanka, India try to douse oil tanker fire

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — A flotilla from Sri Lanka and India was escalating efforts to douse a fire raging on an oil tanker east of Sri Lanka for a second day Friday.
The fire started Thursday in an engine room boiler on the MT New Diamond, leaving one crew member injured and one missing.
“The fire is still raging there,” Sri Lankan navy spokesman Indika Silva said Friday morning, adding that the fire has not spread into the oil storage area of the ship and no oil leakage has been reported so far.
Photos released by the Sri Lankan air force showed smoke rising from the engine room of the ship but no visible damage or fire in other areas of the vessel.
The Sri Lankan navy sent four ships in response to the alarm it received Thursday, and they picked up 19 crew members who had left the burning tanker on lifeboats, Silva said. As the navy ships tried to put out the fire, the captain and two others abandoned the tanker.
Three ships from Sri Lanka, two ships from India, Indian coast guard aircraft and two Sri Lankan tug boats have joined the firefighting efforts since then.
The tanker's 23 crew are 18 Filipinos and five Greeks. The missing and injured crew are both Filipino. The injured man, identified as the third engineer of the ship, was taken to land and hospitalized.
The tanker was carrying 270,000 metric tons of crude oil from the port of Mina Al Ahmadi in Kuwait to the Indian port of Paradip.
At the time of the fire, the Panamanian-registered ship was about 38 nautical miles (70 kilometers) east of Sri Lanka.
Top 8 Companies That Are Adapting to a Post-Coronavirus World
The unintended consequences of the coronavirus pandemic are being played out in homes and apartments throughout the world. More and more employees are working from home, that’s if they have a job to go to. Entire industries are effectively shut down as the world attempts to slow the spread of the virus.
At some point, however, things will return to normal. But it will be a new normal. There are many businesses that won’t reopen, and many industries that will forever be changed. As an investor, now is the time to get out your crystal ball. Timing the market is a fool’s errand. But looking at what industries are positioned to thrive in a world that will be changed by the coronavirus is a prudent strategy.
We’ve identified 8 companies that are adapting to what the economy will be like in a post-coronavirus world. It will undoubtedly be more digital than it already is. Supply chains may become more vertically integrated as “Made in America” may take on a whole new meaning. As will the idea of working from home, going to a concert, or even preparing a meal.
View the "Top 8 Companies That Are Adapting to a Post-Coronavirus World".