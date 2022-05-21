S&P 500   3,901.36
Footwear Stock Flies Higher After Strong Quarter

Friday, May 20, 2022 | Schaeffers Investment Research

Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $2.51 per share on revenue of $736.01 million after the close yesterday -- beating estimates of $1.32 per share and $639.2 million, respectively -- while also posting an upbeat full-year forecast. The stock is soaring in response, up 18.2% to trade at $268.06 at last glance. No fewer than three analysts cut their price objectives after the event, while Stifel raised its price target to $338 from $315.

This positive price action has DECK rebounding from yesterday's 20-month low of $212.93. A short-term bounce could've already been in the cards, as the security's relative strength index (RSI) of 32.8 sits on the cusp of "oversold" territory. The 80-day moving average still lingers above, however, after rejecting the shares at the $300 level last month. Year-to-date, the equity is still down 25.9%. 

The stock's typically quiet options pits are seeing much more activity than usual, with options volume running at 21 times what's typically seen. The most popular contract is the May 270 call, which expires at the end of the day. It's also worth noting that new positions are being bought to open there. 

 


7 Outdoor Living Stocks to Buy Before Investors Go Away For the Summer

Outdoor living is one of the largest sectors of the stock market. The United States spends over $800 billion every year on outdoor entertainment. To put that in context that spending number is on par with the financial services and insurance sector. And, it's almost double the spending in the pharmaceutical industry.

Stocks that focused on outdoor living surged during the pandemic because many Americans understood that being outside (albeit in a socially distanced fashion) was paramount to their physical and mental health. However, the sector didn't see a slowdown in 2021. And it looks like it will continue to be a strong sector in 2022. One reason for that is inflation. It's likely that travel budgets may be affected. But sunshine and fresh air are free.

But isn't this a lousy time to buy stocks? It could be. But it really comes down to being picky. Quality still matters and there are many quality names in this sector. And in this MarketBeat exclusive, we offer seven outdoor living stocks that are good buying opportunities because they lean into the larger macroeconomic picture.



View the "7 Outdoor Living Stocks to Buy Before Investors Go Away For the Summer".


