Footwear Stock Flies Higher After Strong Quarter

Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $2.51 per share on revenue of $736.01 million after the close yesterday -- beating estimates of $1.32 per share and $639.2 million, respectively -- while also posting an upbeat full-year forecast. The stock is soaring in response, up 18.2% to trade at $268.06 at last glance. No fewer than three analysts cut their price objectives after the event, while Stifel raised its price target to $338 from $315.

This positive price action has DECK rebounding from yesterday's 20-month low of $212.93. A short-term bounce could've already been in the cards, as the security's relative strength index (RSI) of 32.8 sits on the cusp of "oversold" territory. The 80-day moving average still lingers above, however, after rejecting the shares at the $300 level last month. Year-to-date, the equity is still down 25.9%.

The stock's typically quiet options pits are seeing much more activity than usual, with options volume running at 21 times what's typically seen. The most popular contract is the May 270 call, which expires at the end of the day. It's also worth noting that new positions are being bought to open there.

Blockchain technology is creating new opportunities in a variety of industries. It's even creating industries that never existed. That's the case with non-fungible tokens (NFTs). An NFT is a token created by the Non-Fungible Alliance that exists on a blockchain. In many cases, that is the Ethereum (CCC:ETH-USD) blockchain, but there are now several other blockchains that support NFTs

The key to understanding NFTs as an investment opportunity is the idea that it's a cryptographic token that represents something unique. The value of an NFT is based on basic supply and demand. The first example of an NFT was the one-of-a-kind digital cat sensations, the CryptoKitties. Only 10,000 digital images were created. But the entire market raked in $32 million for investors who collected, bred, or traded these tokens.

As exciting and as much potential as the NFT market holds, it's still in its infancy. And that means what it looks like tomorrow is evolving. The federal government recently announced its intention to put guardrails on cryptocurrency. That regulation will extend to Ethereum and other blockchains that support NFTs. That's why many stocks on this list have a stand-alone case for ownership outside of NFTs. However, as you'll see many are also penny stocks.