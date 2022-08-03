For The First Time Ever, Ether Has Overtaken Bitcoin In The Options Market

S&P 500   4,124.36 (+0.81%)
DOW   32,625.82 (+0.71%)
QQQ   317.37 (+0.97%)
AAPL   162.59 (+1.61%)
MSFT   279.08 (+1.55%)
META   164.96 (+2.98%)
GOOGL   116.50 (+1.19%)
AMZN   137.78 (+2.70%)
TSLA   924.30 (+2.50%)
NVDA   183.98 (-0.69%)
NIO   20.07 (-0.55%)
BABA   93.01 (+0.42%)
AMD   96.88 (-2.43%)
MU   63.02 (+0.88%)
T   18.43 (+0.38%)
GE   74.82 (+0.62%)
F   16.05 (+5.87%)
DIS   107.35 (+2.52%)
AMC   17.17 (+1.84%)
PFE   49.69 (+0.16%)
PYPL   100.15 (+11.74%)
NFLX   224.23 (+1.27%)
S&P 500   4,124.36 (+0.81%)
DOW   32,625.82 (+0.71%)
QQQ   317.37 (+0.97%)
AAPL   162.59 (+1.61%)
MSFT   279.08 (+1.55%)
META   164.96 (+2.98%)
GOOGL   116.50 (+1.19%)
AMZN   137.78 (+2.70%)
TSLA   924.30 (+2.50%)
NVDA   183.98 (-0.69%)
NIO   20.07 (-0.55%)
BABA   93.01 (+0.42%)
AMD   96.88 (-2.43%)
MU   63.02 (+0.88%)
T   18.43 (+0.38%)
GE   74.82 (+0.62%)
F   16.05 (+5.87%)
DIS   107.35 (+2.52%)
AMC   17.17 (+1.84%)
PFE   49.69 (+0.16%)
PYPL   100.15 (+11.74%)
NFLX   224.23 (+1.27%)
S&P 500   4,124.36 (+0.81%)
DOW   32,625.82 (+0.71%)
QQQ   317.37 (+0.97%)
AAPL   162.59 (+1.61%)
MSFT   279.08 (+1.55%)
META   164.96 (+2.98%)
GOOGL   116.50 (+1.19%)
AMZN   137.78 (+2.70%)
TSLA   924.30 (+2.50%)
NVDA   183.98 (-0.69%)
NIO   20.07 (-0.55%)
BABA   93.01 (+0.42%)
AMD   96.88 (-2.43%)
MU   63.02 (+0.88%)
T   18.43 (+0.38%)
GE   74.82 (+0.62%)
F   16.05 (+5.87%)
DIS   107.35 (+2.52%)
AMC   17.17 (+1.84%)
PFE   49.69 (+0.16%)
PYPL   100.15 (+11.74%)
NFLX   224.23 (+1.27%)
S&P 500   4,124.36 (+0.81%)
DOW   32,625.82 (+0.71%)
QQQ   317.37 (+0.97%)
AAPL   162.59 (+1.61%)
MSFT   279.08 (+1.55%)
META   164.96 (+2.98%)
GOOGL   116.50 (+1.19%)
AMZN   137.78 (+2.70%)
TSLA   924.30 (+2.50%)
NVDA   183.98 (-0.69%)
NIO   20.07 (-0.55%)
BABA   93.01 (+0.42%)
AMD   96.88 (-2.43%)
MU   63.02 (+0.88%)
T   18.43 (+0.38%)
GE   74.82 (+0.62%)
F   16.05 (+5.87%)
DIS   107.35 (+2.52%)
AMC   17.17 (+1.84%)
PFE   49.69 (+0.16%)
PYPL   100.15 (+11.74%)
NFLX   224.23 (+1.27%)

For The First Time Ever, Ether Has Overtaken Bitcoin In The Options Market

Tue., August 2, 2022 | ValueWalk

Ether made history by overtaking bitcoin in open interest on the options market. On Tuesday morning, open interest in ether options stood at $5.6 billion, compared to the $4.6 billion in open interest for bitcoin options.

That gave ether a 32% advantage over bitcoin in open interest on the options market via Deribit, the largest options exchange for bitcoin and ether in the world, accounting for over 90% of the trading volume worldwide.

Q2 2022 hedge fund letters, conferences and more

 

Ether Makes History In The Options Market

Cointelegraph pointed out ether's milestone on the options market. Meanwhile, the futures contract on the cryptocurrency entered backwardation, meaning that ether's current price was trading for more than what the cryptocurrency was trading at in the futures market. Traditionally, backwardation is seen as a bullish signal, but the ether price was in the red Tuesday morning, adding onto its five-day decline to bring it to more than 8%.

Analysts calculate open interest on the options market by adding all the contracts on opened trades and then subtracting those contracts when their trades are closed. Traders and technicians use open interest to gauge market sentiment and the relative strength backing the current price change.

Cointelegraph noted that Deribit's data showed that the ether options being traded were mostly call options with a put/ call ration of 0.26. The cryptocurrency's put/ call ratio reached a new year-to-date low as the date of its Merge approaches.

Bullish Sentiment For Ether

Put options give buyers the right but not the requirement to sell the asset at a preset price on or before a predetermined date. As a result, put buyers are taking up a bearish position, while call buyers are inherently bullish.

When the put/ call ratio is above 0.7 suggests that the market sentiment is bearish, while a ratio below than that suggests that bullish sentiment is emerging. Crypto traders are widely attributing ether's bullish trend to the upcoming Merge, which is expected in the second half of September and will transition the cryptocurrency from a proof-of-work system to proof-of-stake.

Despite the bullish indicators, ether is down by more than 3% on Tuesday and off by almost 7% over the last five trading days. Experts suggest investors are starting to worry about the Merge transition and whether everything will go as planned.


7 ESG Stocks that are Leading the Way to a Better World

It's becoming increasingly popular for investors to "vote their values." One way they do this is by investing in companies that make a demonstrable effort to improve the world. This is creating a category of stocks known as ESG stocks.

ESG stands for Environmental, Social, and Governance and it covers a broad range of issues. The environmental component is relatively straightforward. This analyzes and measures how companies address issues such as carbon emissions, deforestation, and green energy initiatives including sustainability efforts built into their supply chain.

The social component covers issues such as an organization's commitment to issues like the gender pay gap and diversity but also areas such as data security, sexual harassment policies, and fair labor practices. The governance component touches on areas like diversity within the corporate board of directors and executive pay.

The focus of this presentation is to give you seven companies that are giving more than just lip service to ESG initiatives. One of the criteria used in selecting the stocks in this presentation was the company's Net Impact Ratio. This is calculated from data produced by the Upright Project's Net Impact Model.

The Net Impact Model is a mathematical model of the economy that produces continuously updated estimates of the net impact of companies by means of an information integration algorithm.  MarketBeat captures key insights and presents them under the "Sustainability" tab on the company's profile page.



View the "7 ESG Stocks that are Leading the Way to a Better World".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastFind Investing Opportunities For The Rest of 2022

Today, Kate’s guest is Rhys Williams, chief investment officer for the Opportunistic All Cap Equity, a long-short strategy at Spouting Rock Asset Management.

Listen Now to Find Investing Opportunities For The Rest of 2022

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.