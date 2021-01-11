Ford announces closing of Brazil manufacturing operations

S&P 500   3,801.99 (-0.59%)
DOW   31,018.03 (-0.26%)
QQQ   314.34 (-1.47%)
AAPL   128.91 (-2.38%)
MSFT   217.66 (-0.89%)
FB   256.36 (-4.19%)
GOOGL   1,756.85 (-2.28%)
AMZN   3,114.04 (-2.16%)
TSLA   810.17 (-7.94%)
NVDA   545.82 (+2.78%)
BABA   226.32 (-4.18%)
CGC   31.46 (+4.28%)
GE   11.48 (+1.23%)
MU   78.52 (+1.42%)
AMD   97.30 (+2.88%)
T   28.82 (-0.69%)
NIO   62.80 (+6.59%)
F   9.24 (+2.67%)
ACB   10.37 (+3.80%)
BA   206.68 (-1.53%)
NFLX   498.81 (-2.27%)
DIS   178.78 (+0.05%)
GILD   62.81 (-0.36%)
S&P 500   3,801.99 (-0.59%)
DOW   31,018.03 (-0.26%)
QQQ   314.34 (-1.47%)
AAPL   128.91 (-2.38%)
MSFT   217.66 (-0.89%)
FB   256.36 (-4.19%)
GOOGL   1,756.85 (-2.28%)
AMZN   3,114.04 (-2.16%)
TSLA   810.17 (-7.94%)
NVDA   545.82 (+2.78%)
BABA   226.32 (-4.18%)
CGC   31.46 (+4.28%)
GE   11.48 (+1.23%)
MU   78.52 (+1.42%)
AMD   97.30 (+2.88%)
T   28.82 (-0.69%)
NIO   62.80 (+6.59%)
F   9.24 (+2.67%)
ACB   10.37 (+3.80%)
BA   206.68 (-1.53%)
NFLX   498.81 (-2.27%)
DIS   178.78 (+0.05%)
GILD   62.81 (-0.36%)
S&P 500   3,801.99 (-0.59%)
DOW   31,018.03 (-0.26%)
QQQ   314.34 (-1.47%)
AAPL   128.91 (-2.38%)
MSFT   217.66 (-0.89%)
FB   256.36 (-4.19%)
GOOGL   1,756.85 (-2.28%)
AMZN   3,114.04 (-2.16%)
TSLA   810.17 (-7.94%)
NVDA   545.82 (+2.78%)
BABA   226.32 (-4.18%)
CGC   31.46 (+4.28%)
GE   11.48 (+1.23%)
MU   78.52 (+1.42%)
AMD   97.30 (+2.88%)
T   28.82 (-0.69%)
NIO   62.80 (+6.59%)
F   9.24 (+2.67%)
ACB   10.37 (+3.80%)
BA   206.68 (-1.53%)
NFLX   498.81 (-2.27%)
DIS   178.78 (+0.05%)
GILD   62.81 (-0.36%)
S&P 500   3,801.99 (-0.59%)
DOW   31,018.03 (-0.26%)
QQQ   314.34 (-1.47%)
AAPL   128.91 (-2.38%)
MSFT   217.66 (-0.89%)
FB   256.36 (-4.19%)
GOOGL   1,756.85 (-2.28%)
AMZN   3,114.04 (-2.16%)
TSLA   810.17 (-7.94%)
NVDA   545.82 (+2.78%)
BABA   226.32 (-4.18%)
CGC   31.46 (+4.28%)
GE   11.48 (+1.23%)
MU   78.52 (+1.42%)
AMD   97.30 (+2.88%)
T   28.82 (-0.69%)
NIO   62.80 (+6.59%)
F   9.24 (+2.67%)
ACB   10.37 (+3.80%)
BA   206.68 (-1.53%)
NFLX   498.81 (-2.27%)
DIS   178.78 (+0.05%)
GILD   62.81 (-0.36%)
Log in

Ford announces closing of Brazil manufacturing operations

Monday, January 11, 2021 | Mauricio Savarese, Associated Press


This March 12, 2020 file photo shows an aerial view of a Ford Motor Company factory in Sao Bernardo do Campo, in the greater Sao Paulo area, Brazil. Ford Motor said on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, it will close three plants in Brazil and stop producing automobiles in the South American country, but will keep its South America headquarters, product development center and proving grounds in Brazil. (AP Photo/Andre Penner, File)

SAO PAULO (AP) — Ford Motor said on Monday it will close three plants in Brazil and stop producing automobiles in the South American country.

The company said in a statement it will cease production immediately at the factories “as the COVID-19 pandemic amplifies persistent industry idle capacity and slow sales that have resulted in years of significant losses.”

The automaker also said it will keep its South America headquarters, product development center and proving grounds in Brazil.

“With more than a century in South America and Brazil, we know these are very difficult, but necessary, actions to create a healthy and sustainable business,” said Jim Farley, Ford president and CEO. “We are moving to a lean, asset-light business model by ceasing production in Brazil and serving customers with some of the best and most exciting vehicles in our global portfolio."

Ford's decision is yet another blow to Brazil, whose economy has suffered since 2014, sinking further amid the pandemic. The country's unemployment rate is nearing 15%, a figure that economists consider to be largely underestimated.

Ford also said its Brazilian clients will have their needs met with cars sourced from Argentina, Uruguay and other regions.


10 Cheap Dividend Stocks to Buy Today

While COVID-19 was a sucker-punch to the stock market earlier in the year, the stock market is roaring back.  The Dow now over 30,000, and the S&P 500 is trading above 3,700. S&P 500 stocks are trading at nearly 23 times their annual earnings, still well above historical norms.

At the same time, interest rates are near all-time lows (and probably dipping even lower). 10-year Treasuries are yielding just 0.9%, and collectively S&P 500 stocks are yielding under 2%. Some investors think that it's too challenging to find safe and affordable securities that pay 4%, 5%, and even 6% yields.

Searching for yield isn't easy in an environment where historically high asset prices and stimulus from the Fed have driven down yields. This doesn't leave many options for investors looking for retirement income or a decent dividend yield on their stocks, but there are a handful of cheap dividend stocks to buy that are still yielding 3-6%. 

Let's review some of the best cheap dividend stocks in the market today in this slideshow.

View the "10 Cheap Dividend Stocks to Buy Today".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Receive Analysts' Upgrades and Downgrades Daily

Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of analysts' upgrades, downgrades and new coverage with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.