Ford CEO: We Would Be Challenging Tesla If We Had Full Production Today

S&P 500   4,568.70 (-0.40%)
DOW   35,697.98 (-0.20%)
QQQ   364.75 (-0.54%)
AAPL   175.36 (-0.52%)
MSFT   308.66 (-0.82%)
FB   234.36 (+1.02%)
GOOGL   2,808.77 (-0.81%)
AMZN   3,200.00 (-0.74%)
TSLA   929.74 (-0.24%)
NVDA   265.89 (-0.43%)
BABA   126.43 (-0.06%)
NIO   26.04 (-0.23%)
AMD   131.04 (-1.36%)
CGC   8.83 (-0.23%)
MU   93.98 (+6.65%)
GE   100.49 (+1.25%)
T   24.56 (+0.24%)
F   18.40 (+0.27%)
DIS   156.95 (+6.60%)
AMC   19.23 (+1.53%)
PFE   51.29 (-0.35%)
ACB   4.64 (+0.00%)
BA   220.10 (+1.96%)
S&P 500   4,568.70 (-0.40%)
DOW   35,697.98 (-0.20%)
QQQ   364.75 (-0.54%)
AAPL   175.36 (-0.52%)
MSFT   308.66 (-0.82%)
FB   234.36 (+1.02%)
GOOGL   2,808.77 (-0.81%)
AMZN   3,200.00 (-0.74%)
TSLA   929.74 (-0.24%)
NVDA   265.89 (-0.43%)
BABA   126.43 (-0.06%)
NIO   26.04 (-0.23%)
AMD   131.04 (-1.36%)
CGC   8.83 (-0.23%)
MU   93.98 (+6.65%)
GE   100.49 (+1.25%)
T   24.56 (+0.24%)
F   18.40 (+0.27%)
DIS   156.95 (+6.60%)
AMC   19.23 (+1.53%)
PFE   51.29 (-0.35%)
ACB   4.64 (+0.00%)
BA   220.10 (+1.96%)
S&P 500   4,568.70 (-0.40%)
DOW   35,697.98 (-0.20%)
QQQ   364.75 (-0.54%)
AAPL   175.36 (-0.52%)
MSFT   308.66 (-0.82%)
FB   234.36 (+1.02%)
GOOGL   2,808.77 (-0.81%)
AMZN   3,200.00 (-0.74%)
TSLA   929.74 (-0.24%)
NVDA   265.89 (-0.43%)
BABA   126.43 (-0.06%)
NIO   26.04 (-0.23%)
AMD   131.04 (-1.36%)
CGC   8.83 (-0.23%)
MU   93.98 (+6.65%)
GE   100.49 (+1.25%)
T   24.56 (+0.24%)
F   18.40 (+0.27%)
DIS   156.95 (+6.60%)
AMC   19.23 (+1.53%)
PFE   51.29 (-0.35%)
ACB   4.64 (+0.00%)
BA   220.10 (+1.96%)
S&P 500   4,568.70 (-0.40%)
DOW   35,697.98 (-0.20%)
QQQ   364.75 (-0.54%)
AAPL   175.36 (-0.52%)
MSFT   308.66 (-0.82%)
FB   234.36 (+1.02%)
GOOGL   2,808.77 (-0.81%)
AMZN   3,200.00 (-0.74%)
TSLA   929.74 (-0.24%)
NVDA   265.89 (-0.43%)
BABA   126.43 (-0.06%)
NIO   26.04 (-0.23%)
AMD   131.04 (-1.36%)
CGC   8.83 (-0.23%)
MU   93.98 (+6.65%)
GE   100.49 (+1.25%)
T   24.56 (+0.24%)
F   18.40 (+0.27%)
DIS   156.95 (+6.60%)
AMC   19.23 (+1.53%)
PFE   51.29 (-0.35%)
ACB   4.64 (+0.00%)
BA   220.10 (+1.96%)

Ford CEO: We Would Be Challenging Tesla If We Had Full Production Today

Wednesday, February 9, 2022 | ValueWalk

Jim Farley, CEO of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) made a comment during the company’s Q4 earnings report that highlighted Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)’s position in the electric vehicle (EV) industry. Ford has seen success galore in its transition to electric mobility with models such as the F-150 Lightning and by reaching a record $100 billion in market cap.

Q4 2021 hedge fund letters, conferences and more

Building On A Rivalry

During Ford’s earnings report for the fourth quarter, CEO Jim Farley made a statement that depicts how the perception of Tesla as a volume EV manufacturer has changed in the industry.

Farley said: “We are well on our way to achieving at least a 40% mix of BEVs by 2030, with strong margins and equal to our higher market share in the key high-profit, high-volume segments we compete.”

“For example, the F-150 Lightning, if we had full production today to meet our current demand, we would rival the Model Y as the leading BEV nameplate in the U.S. market,” he added.

The comment underlines how Tesla used to be struggling to be taken seriously as a volume EV manufacturer, and how it has become the pinnacle in the industry.

Playing Catch-Up

Despite Tesla having a torrid 2021 due to the chip crisis, the automaker managed to reach an annualized production rate of more than 1 million units in the last quarter.

Meanwhile, “Ford just had to shut down production lines for its Mustang Mach E, its only consumer all-electric vehicle right now, due to supply chain issues,” as reported by Electreck.

However, the legacy manufacturer is going all-in to catch up with its rival and it is aiming at ramping up production of EVs to 600,000 units by the end of 2022.

“The demand is so much higher than we expected. It’s a really new experience for this big company, trying to be agile. We had to approach it very differently than we’ve done capacity planning,” Farley said in November.

Ford and Tesla are part of the Entrepreneur Index, which tracks 60 of the largest publicly traded companies managed by their founders or their founders' families.


7 Risk-Off Stocks to Buy as Inflation Remains at Record Levels

Inflation has gone from a transitory problem that would take care of itself to an existential threat that is moving the Federal Reserve to take swift, aggressive action. In January 2022, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) showed inflation in the United States was at its highest level since 1982.

And the market is reacting predictably with what appears to be a shift from risk-on to risk-off assets. This is having a negative effect on many stocks, particularly in the tech sector, that are no longer justifying their extended valuations.

But investors are also seeing a drop in cryptocurrency prices and other speculative assets. This may be a short-term phenomenon, but if you’re an investor looking at how to make money in 2022; it’s time to get a little defensive. But playing defense doesn’t mean accepting mediocre growth. It simply means moving into stocks and sectors that are likely to benefit from high inflation and rising interest rates.

That’s the focus of this special presentation. We invite you to consider these seven risk-off stocks that look like strong candidates to increase in value even as inflation remains high.



View the "7 Risk-Off Stocks to Buy as Inflation Remains at Record Levels".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.