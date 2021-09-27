Ford family member named head of global brand merchandising

S&P 500   4,449.50 (-0.13%)
DOW   34,956.67 (+0.46%)
QQQ   370.51 (-0.76%)
AAPL   145.39 (-1.04%)
MSFT   296.05 (-1.10%)
FB   350.40 (-0.73%)
GOOGL   2,832.57 (-0.41%)
TSLA   784.14 (+1.26%)
AMZN   3,358.79 (-1.95%)
NVDA   216.00 (-2.18%)
BABA   147.38 (+1.59%)
NIO   35.87 (+1.38%)
CGC   14.46 (+3.95%)
GE   105.98 (+2.10%)
MU   75.79 (+2.35%)
AMD   106.75 (+0.90%)
T   27.58 (+1.66%)
F   14.13 (+2.54%)
ACB   6.12 (+2.86%)
DIS   178.63 (+1.49%)
PFE   44.06 (+0.27%)
BA   227.04 (+2.55%)
BAC   43.14 (+2.37%)
S&P 500   4,449.50 (-0.13%)
DOW   34,956.67 (+0.46%)
QQQ   370.51 (-0.76%)
AAPL   145.39 (-1.04%)
MSFT   296.05 (-1.10%)
FB   350.40 (-0.73%)
GOOGL   2,832.57 (-0.41%)
TSLA   784.14 (+1.26%)
AMZN   3,358.79 (-1.95%)
NVDA   216.00 (-2.18%)
BABA   147.38 (+1.59%)
NIO   35.87 (+1.38%)
CGC   14.46 (+3.95%)
GE   105.98 (+2.10%)
MU   75.79 (+2.35%)
AMD   106.75 (+0.90%)
T   27.58 (+1.66%)
F   14.13 (+2.54%)
ACB   6.12 (+2.86%)
DIS   178.63 (+1.49%)
PFE   44.06 (+0.27%)
BA   227.04 (+2.55%)
BAC   43.14 (+2.37%)
S&P 500   4,449.50 (-0.13%)
DOW   34,956.67 (+0.46%)
QQQ   370.51 (-0.76%)
AAPL   145.39 (-1.04%)
MSFT   296.05 (-1.10%)
FB   350.40 (-0.73%)
GOOGL   2,832.57 (-0.41%)
TSLA   784.14 (+1.26%)
AMZN   3,358.79 (-1.95%)
NVDA   216.00 (-2.18%)
BABA   147.38 (+1.59%)
NIO   35.87 (+1.38%)
CGC   14.46 (+3.95%)
GE   105.98 (+2.10%)
MU   75.79 (+2.35%)
AMD   106.75 (+0.90%)
T   27.58 (+1.66%)
F   14.13 (+2.54%)
ACB   6.12 (+2.86%)
DIS   178.63 (+1.49%)
PFE   44.06 (+0.27%)
BA   227.04 (+2.55%)
BAC   43.14 (+2.37%)
S&P 500   4,449.50 (-0.13%)
DOW   34,956.67 (+0.46%)
QQQ   370.51 (-0.76%)
AAPL   145.39 (-1.04%)
MSFT   296.05 (-1.10%)
FB   350.40 (-0.73%)
GOOGL   2,832.57 (-0.41%)
TSLA   784.14 (+1.26%)
AMZN   3,358.79 (-1.95%)
NVDA   216.00 (-2.18%)
BABA   147.38 (+1.59%)
NIO   35.87 (+1.38%)
CGC   14.46 (+3.95%)
GE   105.98 (+2.10%)
MU   75.79 (+2.35%)
AMD   106.75 (+0.90%)
T   27.58 (+1.66%)
F   14.13 (+2.54%)
ACB   6.12 (+2.86%)
DIS   178.63 (+1.49%)
PFE   44.06 (+0.27%)
BA   227.04 (+2.55%)
BAC   43.14 (+2.37%)

Ford family member named head of global brand merchandising

Monday, September 27, 2021 | The Associated Press


Esta foto suministrada por Ford Motor Co. muestra la pickup F-150 eléctrica 2022. (Ford Motor Co. vía AP)

DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) — A member of a new generation of Ford family members is taking on another leadership role at the automaker.

Alexandra Ford English, the daughter of Ford Executive Chairman Bill Ford, was named global brand merchandising director for the Dearborn, Michigan, company on Monday.

English, 33, who already serves on the company's board of directors, will push for growth in sales of Ford brand merchandise.

English said Monday that there are passionate Ford fans around the world, and the company wants to offer them merchandise and accessories.

The appointment likely is another step toward ushering in the next generation of company leaders from the Ford family. Bill Ford is 64 and is getting closer to retirement age.

English was elected to Ford's board in May along with Henry Ford III, the son of Edsel Ford, who retired earlier this year after 33 years as a director. Both of the younger Fords are great-great-grandchildren of company founder Henry Ford.

English is the first female director on Ford board. She has been director of corporate strategy since March of last year. Before joining the company in 2017, she ran profit-and-loss operations for the merchandising divisions of Tory Burch and Gap Inc., according to the automaker.

English has a bachelor’s degree from Stanford University in Human Biology with a concentration in the Neurobiology and Physiology of Human Behavior. She also has a master of business administration degree from Harvard.

Should you invest $1,000 in The Gap right now?

Before you consider The Gap, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and The Gap wasn't on the list.

While The Gap currently has a "Hold" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

 


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2021. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information

© 2021 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.