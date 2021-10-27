S&P 500   4,551.68 (-0.51%)
DOW   35,490.69 (-0.74%)
QQQ   379.87 (+0.20%)
AAPL   148.99 (-0.22%)
MSFT   323.17 (+4.21%)
FB   313.00 (-0.89%)
GOOGL   2,919.00 (+4.77%)
TSLA   1,037.11 (+1.83%)
AMZN   3,392.45 (+0.49%)
NVDA   244.38 (-1.13%)
BABA   169.23 (-0.45%)
NIO   39.31 (-2.87%)
CGC   12.80 (-2.81%)
GE   103.85 (-3.34%)
AMD   122.30 (-0.51%)
MU   68.25 (-1.00%)
T   25.06 (-1.22%)
F   15.51 (-2.70%)
ACB   6.82 (-2.99%)
DIS   169.55 (-1.45%)
PFE   42.97 (-1.35%)
BA   206.61 (-1.53%)
AMC   34.76 (-3.58%)
Ford, GM profits fall as sales drop due to chip shortage

Wednesday, October 27, 2021 | Tom Krisher, AP Auto Writer


This Jan. 27, 2020 photo shows the General Motors logo. High prices for trucks and SUVs helped General Motors post a $2.4 billion third-quarter profit despite factory closures due to a shortage of computer chips and other parts. But the profit was 40% lower than the $4 billion GM made during the same period last year as sales slumped last quarter and the company lost market share in the U.S., its most profitable country. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

DETROIT (AP) — The global computer chip shortage cut into third-quarter profits at both Ford and crosstown rival General Motors, with both companies having to temporarily close factories, pinching supplies on dealer lots.

Ford's net income of $1.83 billion fell 23% from a year ago, while GM's profit dropped 40% to $2.4 billion. High prices, mainly for the pickup trucks and big SUVs that the automakers sold, eased the sting from lower sales.

Ford, which reported results after Wednesday's closing bell, said its revenue dropped 5% from a year ago to $35.68 billion. That fell short of Wall Street estimates of $38.2 billion.

Excluding one-time items, the Dearborn, Michigan, company made 51 cents per share, beating the 27 cents expected by analysts polled by FactSet.

Ford said its board voted to restart a regularly quarterly dividend of 10 cents per share starting in the fourth quarter. Its stock jumped 4.5% in after-market trading.

Ford's sales fell 27% from July through September in the U.S., its most lucrative market. The company also lost 2.4 percentage points of U.S. market share, largely because like GM, it couldn't produce enough vehicles to meet demand.

But the average Ford new vehicle sold for more than $51,000 during the quarter, up almost 13% from a year ago, according to Edmunds.com.

GM's earnings fell from $4 billion last year as sales slumped and the company lost market share in the U.S., also its most profitable country. Revenue for the quarter plunged 25% to $26.78 billion.

GM CEO Mary Barra, meanwhile, said on a conference call with analysts that she is “pretty confident” that GM's San Francisco-based Cruise autonomous vehicle subsidiary would be carrying passengers without human safety drivers sometime next year. To do that, Cruise still needs a final permit from California regulators.

Barra also told reporters Wednesday that the global shortage of semiconductors, plus COVID outbreaks at supplier factories, hit the company during the third quarter. “It still continues to be somewhat volatile,” she said.

However, GM is seeing improvement in the current quarter and expects additional supplies in the first three months of 2022.

GM has said it expects to produce about 200,000 fewer vehicles in the second half of this year compared with the first half, with most of the impact occurring from July through September.

Barra said she's spoken with the CEOs of most major chip makers, and the companies are working on strategies to make sure the shortages don't happen again. “I think we'll definitely see changes to ensure we have the right supply,” she said.

GM's profit came even though U.S. third-quarter sales were almost 33% lower than a year ago. The company lost 3.8 percentage points of U.S. market share, Edmunds said.

But Barra said she expects GM's market share to bounce back when factories get back to normal production. “We are selling everything we can. I wish we had more vehicles,” she said.

Consumer willingness to pay high prices for scarce new vehicles kept the money flowing for GM. The average sale price paid for a GM vehicle topped $50,000 for the quarter, up more than 16% from a year ago, Edmunds said. Barra said that once supplies grow, she expects the high prices to ease.

With the expected improvement in chip supplies, GM increased its full-year net income guidance to a range of $8.1 billion to $9.6 billion. In the second quarter it had forecast $7.7 billion to $9.2 billion for the year.

Shares of GM closed Wednesday down 5.4% at $54.26.

