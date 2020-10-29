Ford, Pinterest rise; eBay, Marvell Technology fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially Thursday:
Ford Motor Co., up 20 cents to $7.90.
The car maker reported a surprisingly strong third-quarter profit as demand for cars and trucks recovered.
ServiceNow Inc., up $26.54 to $510.59.
The maker of software to automate companies’ technology operations beat analysts' third-quarter profit forecasts.
eBay Inc., down $3.97 to $49.28.
The e-commerce company reported fewer active buyers than Wall Street expected during the third quarter.
Pinterest Inc., up $13.26 to $62.51.
The online community reported a rise in active users and beat analysts' third-quarter profit forecasts.
Marvell Technology Group Ltd., down $1.32 to $38.21.
The chipmaker is buying semiconductor equipment maker Inphi and will reorganize its business in the U.S.
Tapestry Inc., up $1.42 to $22.73.
The owner of the Coach and Kate Spade brands beat Wall Street's fiscal first-quarter profit forecasts.
Pilgrim’s Pride Corp., up 52 cents to $16.27.
The poultry producer handily beat Wall Street's third-quarter profit forecasts.
Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., down 8 cents to $71.02.
The information technology consulting and outsourcing firm reported surprisingly good third-quarter profits and revenue.
