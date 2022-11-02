Ford quality chief retires as CEO tries to boost reliability

S&P 500   3,837.86 (-0.47%)
DOW   32,554.08 (-0.30%)
QQQ   273.86 (-0.45%)
AAPL   149.42 (-0.82%)
MSFT   226.67 (-0.66%)
META   93.04 (-2.27%)
GOOGL   89.80 (-0.74%)
AMZN   95.83 (-0.99%)
TSLA   224.52 (-1.45%)
NVDA   139.77 (+3.20%)
NIO   9.60 (-1.13%)
BABA   65.84 (-0.03%)
AMD   61.50 (+3.08%)
T   18.59 (+1.31%)
MU   55.61 (+1.37%)
CGC   3.41 (-2.29%)
F   13.39 (-0.07%)
GE   77.99 (-0.28%)
DIS   104.08 (-1.81%)
AMC   6.03 (-1.95%)
PYPL   82.12 (-1.19%)
PFE   47.30 (-1.48%)
NFLX   282.25 (-1.57%)
S&P 500   3,837.86 (-0.47%)
DOW   32,554.08 (-0.30%)
QQQ   273.86 (-0.45%)
AAPL   149.42 (-0.82%)
MSFT   226.67 (-0.66%)
META   93.04 (-2.27%)
GOOGL   89.80 (-0.74%)
AMZN   95.83 (-0.99%)
TSLA   224.52 (-1.45%)
NVDA   139.77 (+3.20%)
NIO   9.60 (-1.13%)
BABA   65.84 (-0.03%)
AMD   61.50 (+3.08%)
T   18.59 (+1.31%)
MU   55.61 (+1.37%)
CGC   3.41 (-2.29%)
F   13.39 (-0.07%)
GE   77.99 (-0.28%)
DIS   104.08 (-1.81%)
AMC   6.03 (-1.95%)
PYPL   82.12 (-1.19%)
PFE   47.30 (-1.48%)
NFLX   282.25 (-1.57%)
S&P 500   3,837.86 (-0.47%)
DOW   32,554.08 (-0.30%)
QQQ   273.86 (-0.45%)
AAPL   149.42 (-0.82%)
MSFT   226.67 (-0.66%)
META   93.04 (-2.27%)
GOOGL   89.80 (-0.74%)
AMZN   95.83 (-0.99%)
TSLA   224.52 (-1.45%)
NVDA   139.77 (+3.20%)
NIO   9.60 (-1.13%)
BABA   65.84 (-0.03%)
AMD   61.50 (+3.08%)
T   18.59 (+1.31%)
MU   55.61 (+1.37%)
CGC   3.41 (-2.29%)
F   13.39 (-0.07%)
GE   77.99 (-0.28%)
DIS   104.08 (-1.81%)
AMC   6.03 (-1.95%)
PYPL   82.12 (-1.19%)
PFE   47.30 (-1.48%)
NFLX   282.25 (-1.57%)
S&P 500   3,837.86 (-0.47%)
DOW   32,554.08 (-0.30%)
QQQ   273.86 (-0.45%)
AAPL   149.42 (-0.82%)
MSFT   226.67 (-0.66%)
META   93.04 (-2.27%)
GOOGL   89.80 (-0.74%)
AMZN   95.83 (-0.99%)
TSLA   224.52 (-1.45%)
NVDA   139.77 (+3.20%)
NIO   9.60 (-1.13%)
BABA   65.84 (-0.03%)
AMD   61.50 (+3.08%)
T   18.59 (+1.31%)
MU   55.61 (+1.37%)
CGC   3.41 (-2.29%)
F   13.39 (-0.07%)
GE   77.99 (-0.28%)
DIS   104.08 (-1.81%)
AMC   6.03 (-1.95%)
PYPL   82.12 (-1.19%)
PFE   47.30 (-1.48%)
NFLX   282.25 (-1.57%)

Ford quality chief retires as CEO tries to boost reliability

Wed., November 2, 2022 | Tom Krisher, AP Auto Writer

A Ford logo is seen on signage at Country Ford in Graham, N.C., on July 27, 2021. Ford is pulling out of its investment in Argo AI, an autonomous vehicle company that it jointly owns mainly with Volkswagen. The company said Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, in its third-quarter earnings materials that it is switching investment priorities from fully autonomous vehicles to advanced driver assist systems. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome, File)

DETROIT (AP) — Ford Motor Co.'s top quality executive is retiring as the company continues to struggle with high warranty claims and reliability issues.

Stuart Rowley, chief transformation and quality officer, is leaving after 32 years with the company. He'll be replaced by Jim Baumbick, who is now vice president of product development operations and internal combustion engine programs, the company said Wednesday.

“Quality is our No. 1 priority as a company, and Jim Baumbick is the right leader to deliver world-class quality and reliability at Ford,” CEO Jim Farley said in a statement.

Farley has complained about quality, warranty claims, recalls and problems with launching new vehicles since his appointment as chief executive two years ago.

At the company's annual shareholders meeting in May, Farley said the problems are affecting Ford's financial performance, but also causing pain for customers.

“We’ve made more progress on our launch quality and initial quality, you could see it in the surveys and our ramp-up of production,” Farley said at the meeting. “However, we are not satisfied at all with our quality performance, including our recalls and customer satisfaction efforts, which we need to quickly accelerate. ”

He said fixing the problems will require new talent, which the company has, as well as a culture shift and better processes for engineering, manufacturing and supply chain management. “It’s very frustrating for our customers, and so we’re doing everything we can to accommodate them with the right policies to support them when they do have a problem, and rest assured this management team is completely committed to fixing our gap to competition and return the company to being benchmark," he said.

Ford's statement said Josh Halliburton, who was hired in January from survey and data analysis company J.D. Power to be executive director of quality, will report to Baumbick.


The move, Ford said, will integrate quality improvement work in design, engineering, manufacturing and the supply chain.

Rowley will retire Dec. 1 after more than three decades with the automaker, where he held multiple positions including chief operating officer for North America, president of Ford Europe.

The change is among several management moves the company announced Wednesday.

Joy Falotico, president of the Lincoln luxury brand, will retire after 33 years with the company. She'll be replaced by Dianne Craig, now president of the International Markets Group.

Steven Armstrong, vice president for the India and South America transformation, also will retire, after 35 years with Ford.

The moves come at a time of profound change that Farley is leading at Ford, including separating the company into electric vehicle and internal combustion units.

In August the company let go of 3,000 white collar workers to cut costs and help make the long transition from combustion vehicles to those powered by batteries.

Governments across the globe are pushing to eliminate combustion automobiles to mitigate the impact of climate change. Companies like Ford are orchestrating the wind-down of their combustion businesses over multiple years, even though they are still generating the cash to fund electric vehicle development.

7 Agricultural Stocks to Buy to Keep Your Portfolio Well Fed

The agriculture sector is an evergreen sector of the economy. The world will always need food, and the companies in this sector help ensure the world is fed. In fact, agriculture stocks are typically considered to be in the same category as consumer staples because demand remains constant no matter what is happening in the broader economy.

This is also a diverse sector. And that can get confusing for investors. Investors can buy into pure-play companies that make fertilizer and pesticides. You can choose to look at companies such as Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) that supply the equipment that many farms use.

And as interest in sustainable agriculture is growing, so is this sub-sector which creates another path for investors, particularly those who are focused on ESG (environmental, social, and corporate governance) concerns.

This presentation highlights seven agricultural stocks that offer investors different ways to play the sector.

View the Stocks Here .

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest Podcast3 Small Caps With Big Upside

The three stocks discussed have small market capitalizations. In a market pullback, small stocks get hit first but are also the ones that do best in a new rally

Listen Now to 3 Small Caps With Big Upside

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access members have access to premium reports, best-in-class portfolio monitoring tools, and our latest stock picks.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies, and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.