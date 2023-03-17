S&P 500   3,960.28
DOW   32,246.55
QQQ   306.81
Ford recalls 1.5M vehicles to fix brake hoses, wiper arms

Fri., March 17, 2023 | The Associated Press

A Ford sign is shown at a dealership in Springfield, Pa., Tuesday, April 26, 2022. Ford says it will increase production of six models through the year as the company and the auto industry start to rebound from sluggish U.S. sales in 2022. The automaker announced Friday, March 3, 2023, that it plans to build more of the Mustang Mach-E, the Bronco Sport SUV and Maverick small pickup. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

DETROIT (AP) — Ford is recalling more than 1.5 million vehicles in the U.S. in two actions to fix leaky brake hoses and windshield wiper arms that can break.

The largest of two recalls covers nearly 1.3 million 2013 through 2018 Ford Fusion and Lincoln MKX midsize cars. The company says in documents posted Friday by safety regulators that the front brake hoses can rupture and leak brake fluid. That would increase brake pedal travel and make stopping distances longer.

Dealers will replace the hoses. Ford will mail owner notification letters starting April 17. They'll get a second letter once parts are available for the fix.

Ford says it’s aware of one crash with no mention of injuries due to the problem.

The second recall covers more than 222,000 F-150 pickups from 2021. The windshield wiper arms can break.

Dealers will replace the arms if needed. Owners will be notified starting March 27.

